A South African foodie, Nompumelelo Nkosi, took to social media to share her joy at realising her dream of attending culinary school.

Woman bags culinary school bursary

Nompumelelo, who has gained popularity on TikTok for cooking wholesome and delicious meals, shared an uplifting video of herself getting ready for her first day of culinary school after successfully receiving a bursary she’d applied for in faith.

She thanked God for opening the door to the next three years of her life, during which she would learn all the skills and lessons required to become a professional chef.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank God for how amazing He has been in my life. This is the very same God who has seen me through moving back home when things weren’t working out in the big city, the same God who gave me strength to speak highly of Him and His work even when it was evident that nothing in my life was going according to my plans—I’m so glad I trusted your plans and promises made in Jeremiah 29:11 and Isaiah 60:22,” Nompumelelo shared in her caption.

SA shows Nompumelelo love

Many netizens flooded Nompumelelo’s post with heartfelt messages and congratulations. They wished her well in her new chapter, where she was looking forward to fully immersing herself in her love for food and cooking.

poonki.2 commented:

“Congratulations you deserve this and more ❤️❤️.”

Hlehle commented:

“You blossomed very early in the field of cooking, at school you just there to learn fundamentals. Wena ungumpethi webhodwe, smart, clean and hygienic. Sky is the limit. .”

MissPearlz replied:

“Congratulations am glad you following your passion... can't wait to hear you say something like 'spend the day with me as a personal chef' .”

perseverance_ms wrote:

“I'm so happy for you, I'm screamiiiiing .”

GMOB said:

“All the best in your journey, please document it as much as you can. Ithina ke manje esifaka uPetrol sbuka wena ufukuza.”

Joy Simphiwe Xulu wrote:

“ I thought you were a qualified chef already. Halala … ❤️❤️❤️wishing you the best.”

LammieLuego commented:

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!There is truly a time for everything. You deserve it.”

