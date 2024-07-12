A South African woman, Angela Motsusi, shared her inspiring journey of overcoming financial hardship

After her car was repossessed due to unemployment, she faced ridicule for driving her father's old Mercedes

Through perseverance, Angel managed to settle her debt and buy a new car and a house within a year

A South African woman, Angela Motsusi, shared a powerful testimony of overcoming great financial adversity when her car was repossessed over a year ago.

Woman opens up about success after her car was repossessed

In a Facebook post, Angela shared that her vehicle was repossessed after she had been unemployed for a significant amount of time.

In the post, she revealed that she was a victim of constant mockery for driving her father’s old Mercedes, which he lent to her so that she could be mobile.

“Bless his heart. He brought it to me immediately after the sheriff took my other car. Fast-forward to this year. On the 5th of July, I settled the car's balloon payment, and I now have another car and a house, Angel shared.

She said she was also considering buying another car for her father because he deserved it.

Angela shared her story online to remind people that no situation is permanent.

“If you are going through the worst times now, know that we, too, have been there, and we came out stronger. We have suffered, we have been mocked, but we came out victorious. Bophelo ga bona motloga pele, we are each on our individual journeys, Angel encouraged.

Mzansi inspired by woman’s story

Angel’s post touched many netizen’s hearts as they responded with positive and appreciative comments.

Nokulunga Nobuhle Zondo could relate to the woman’s hardships:

“Gal, I'm going through the most right now, but you just gave me positive vibes with this post, love you sis❤️.”

Nthabi Montsho KamaKunene commented:

“Blessings upon Blessings to you hun. Thank you for your love and pure heart. Congratulations babes❤❤❤.”

God's-General Evangelist Khanyi Mabunda replied:

“So true.Thank you for sharing your story.”

Johanna Mogale wrote:

“You are my inspiration just when I need it the most. I lost my properties, my beloved car, my investments when I lost my job. I haven't recovered yet. As if all this was not enough, I lost my Aunt three weeks ago, then my Mom also passed on two weeks ago. Bona, I'm totally defeated and devastated....your post has lifted my spirit.”

Mpho Tsiane commented:

“Very inspiring congratulations and may God keep blessing you .”

