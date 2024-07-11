Controversial dancer Zodwa Wabantu confirmed that she is in a relationship on Instagram recently

The media personality shared a video flaunting her new boyfriend, but she quickly covered his face

Fans noticed that he looks like her usual type, young, but some do not seem to mind this anymore

South African exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu is a gone girl again! The controversial figure recently revealed on Instagram that she is in a relationship.

Zodwa Wabantu says she has a new man

The Afrotainment affiliated dancer posted and quickly deleted a short ideo clip of her and a new man. In the video, Zodwa made sure to cover the man's face as he was facing the other direction.

Before she could delete it, Fakaza took screenshots of the video and caught online reactions to the news.

“Let me be soft at my home after dancing,” Zodwa captioned her deleted post.

In another post, Zodwa confirmed that she is indeed a taken woman. "Old Yes, Happy Yes. Boyfriend Yes. Working Yes. Booking Rate R25 000. Why are you guys pressed?"

Watch the video here.

Who is Zodwa Wabantu's new boyfriend?

Her supporters and online followers noticed that the young man looked like her usual type: young.

It seems as though some people do not seem to mind this anymore.

@maloses2022 asked:

“You really love them, young neh?”

@fezi4u asked:

“Which one is this one now?”

@andie_bonase gushed:

“Ben 10 on the spot.”

Another fan said:

“How I love this lady, they can never make me hate you”

Another suggested:

“Another Ben 10? They are treating you well I see.”

Zodwa Wabantu responds to people telling her to retire

In a previous report from Briefly News, socialite Zodwa Wabantu hit back at critics over her career as an exotic dancer and why she will not be stopping anytime soon.

The star told her haters that she would not quit despite people asking her to, assuming that her career was over. Zodwa Wabantu is still enjoying her bookings despite people in her recent posts giving their mixed opinions, and in her latest post, she revealed that she charges R25,000.

