South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu has lashed out at critics over her career as an exotic dancer

The star told her haters that she would not quit despite people asking her to, assuming that her career is over

Zodwa Wabantu is still enjoying her bookings despite people in her recent posts giving their mixed opinions

Zodwa Wabantu will continue doing what she does best despite naysayers who tell her to quit. The star recently responded to her haters, saying she would not stop performing her sultry dance moves.

Netizens want Zodwa Wabantu to quit

Zodwa Wabantu recently shared a video in which she performed almost unclothed. Her fans whipped out their phones and started recording, an act she is not new to.

In the comments were enraged peeps who told her to quit.

nombusisitaca said:

"Shem, you are really getting old for this ish

maggselek responded:

"A naked sangoma, your ancestors will not be happy with this, I tell you."

official_edmproduction shared:

"'Jesus Christ' loves you! Accept Him/receive Him today; tomorrow may be too late."

Watch the video here.

Zodwa Wabantu claps back at haters

One of Mzansi's most controversial socialites, Zodwa Wabantu, did not take it lightly when people flooded her comments and told her to quit.

According to TshisaLIVE, an angry Zodwa said she would not allow strangers to dictate to her what she should and should not do. The entertainer said she felt disrespected.

Zodwa Wabantu said she does not book herself to perform at different establishments.

“I'm not the club promoter or event organiser who decides to book myself. I get bookings from different places in the world, and there wouldn't be bookings if what I was doing was wrong or immoral. I am not going to stop doing what my fans love, and I won't be told by anyone to end my bread and butter.”

