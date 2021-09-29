South African media personality, Zodwa Wabantu, recently shared a very explicit video that left the nation divided

The controversial celebrity revealed that all she currently has is through sleeping with people and using what her momma gave her

This sparked a debate among social media users as they weighed in on whether this type of lifestyle was ok

Zodwa Wabantu recently had the streets talking when she posted a video of herself driving a beautiful Mercedes Benz. The starlet revealed that she got the car by sleeping with a man for it.

She also encouraged others, including the Ben 10s that she dates to wise up and get as much as they can from their older and richer partners.

Her message and video split Mzansi social media users, while some agreed with her, others felt like she was being a poor role model to the youth.

Check out some of the reactions to the unfiltered post:

@momentz said:

“Hope young girls know that there's nothing more satisfying than working hard for your own money...please take care of your bodies, there's nothing good to embrace here.”

@phindile94 said:

“How can one hate on this woman?”

@Psemitchera said:

“Love this for her.”

@zodwa9011 said:

“I just love the fact that she doesn't hide her hustle.”

@bluemahasha said:

“Zodwa wabantu is a cringe fest.”

Zodwa Wabantu’s unfiltered mouth helps Lasizwe hit 1 million views

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that Lasizwe could not believe how many people viewed his recent video with the controversial Zodwa Wabantu. The hilarious and controversial YouTube session has hit one million views in just two weeks.

Mzansi peeps love drama and mess and were glued to their screens to watch Zodwa spill it all. Taking to Twitter, Lasizwe posted a screenshot of the video and thanked Zodwa for helping him reach the impressive milestone.

“1 000 000 views in 2 weeks. I just broke my record! Thank you Zodwa Wabantu, you are a superstar.”

Mzansi social media users were equally happy for Lasizwe and many agreed that the episode was indeed a lit one.

