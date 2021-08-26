Zodwa Wabantu’s Unfiltered Mouth Helps Lasizwe Hit 1 Million Views

South African YouTuber, Lasizwe Dambuza, was ecstatic to learn that his video hit one million views in just two weeks

The video in question was of his hilarious and raw interview with controversial entertainer Zodwa Wabantu

Lasizwe thanked the "superstar" Zodwa profusely for helping him break his own viewership record

Lasizwe could not believe how many people viewed his recent video with Zodwa Wabantu. The hilarious and controversial YouTube session has hit one million views in just two weeks.

Lasizwe's interview with Zodwa Wabantu has hit one million views. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Mzansi peeps love drama and mess and were glued to their screens to watch Zodwa spill it all.

Taking to Twitter, Lasizwe posted a screenshot of the video and thanked Zodwa for helping him reach the impressive milestone.

“1 000 000 views in 2 weeks. I just broke my record! Thank you Zodwa Wabantu, you are a superstar.”

Social media users were equally happy for Lasizwe and many agreed that the episode was indeed a lit one. Here are a few reactions:

@glowrious day said:

“Having Mohale on is the only way you can top this episode.”

@khaycilla said:

“Invite more people like her with no filters to your show.”

@sheilagashumba said:

“Loved her episode, yet I don’t even know her!! She is everything.”

The episode in question was a lit one and saw Zodwa making some hectic revelations.

Zodwa Wabantu spills her truth about the Mzansi celeb she's currently smashing

Zodwa Wabantu spilled her truth about which celeb she's currently smashing. The exotic dancer told Lasizwe in a #DrinkOrTellTheTruth interview that the last celeb she went home with after a groove was Thabo, aka Smol, from Black Motion.

The bubbly media personality told Lasizwe that she and Thabo last shagged three weeks back. The reality TV star even said she didn’t care that the drummer from the famous music group has a girlfriend.

Thabo Mabogwane responds to Zodwa Wabantu claims

Briefly News reported that Thabo Mabogwane broke his silence over claims made by Zodwa Wabantu that the two of them had gotten intimate.

Zodwa dropped the bombshell on Lasizwe's YouTube Channel while appearing on an episode of DrinkOrTellTheTruth.

Mabogwane said that he didn't care what people said about him or judged him but asked people to respect the mother of his child, Rakgadi Sedy Koetle.

“My side of the story, okay before anything you guys need to respect the mother of my child."

Source: Briefly.co.za