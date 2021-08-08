Thabo Mabogwane has spoken out for the first time since Zodwa Wabantu revealed that they had spent the night together

He took to Instagram and admitted it was true and he said that he didn't care if people judged him

He asked people to respect the mother of his child and not drag her into the situation

Thabo Mabogwane has broken his silence over claims made by Zodwa Wabantu that the two of them had gotten intimate.

Zodwa dropped the bombshell on Lasizwe's YouTube Channel while appearing on an episode of DrinkOrTellTheTruth.

Thabo Mabogwane asked people to respect the mother of his child. Photo credit: @zodwawabantu_, @ realthabosmol

Mabogwane said that he didn't care what people said about him or judged him but asked people to respect the mother of his child, Rakgadi Sedy Koetle.

"My side of the story, okay before anything you guys need to respect the mother of my child."

Social media users respond to Thabo's candid reaction

thabiso_mogane:

"Handled it like a Boss."

thembisa01:

" Would have done the same. She’s hot and you look like you enjoyed. Good for you Tbose.

You don't owe anybody explanation Mei bra o jele so what eeeh gaoseke Joe tswa daar sa fella daar nxa."

i_blacprince:

"Die maan ke laas , this how to do press . @realthabosmol you are a legend and I love how you came out and took responsibility without dragging anyone. O mojita jo!"

callyglover:

"I don’t understand why people can’t just smash and be quiet ‍♀️ lol it’s just bad manners!!! Let’s respect each other’s privacy in general! Let’s smash and keep it civil mannnn!"

Zodwa Wabantu spills her truth about Mzansi celeb she's currently smashing

Zodwa Wabantu has spilt her truth about which celeb she's currently smashing. The exotic dancer told Lasizwe in a #DrinkOrTellTheTruth interview that the last celeb she went home with after a groove was Thabo, aka Smol, from Black Motion.

The bubbly media personality told Lasizwe that she and Thabo last shagged three weeks back. The reality TV star even said she doesn't care that the drummer from the famous music group has a girlfriend.

