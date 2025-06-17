US rapper Kendrick Lamar turned 38 years old on 17 June 2025, and his fans flooded the timeline to wish him well

People hailed the Compton-born rapper as the greatest of all time after his rap battle with Canadian rapper Drake

The rapper continues to be on a winning streak as he recently won the Album of the Year award for his sixth studio album, GNX

American rap icon Kendrick Lamar received all the love and praise on social media recently on his birthday.

Kendrick Lamar celebrates birthday

On 17 June 1987, Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar was born. Taking to X, some fans showed the star some love and made his day extra special.

Peeps hailed the Not Like Us hitmaker as the greatest of all time (GOAT). Kendrick earned this title after winning the rap battle against Canadian rapper Drake.

X page @nfrpodcast posted photos of the star and sparked a wave of birthday wishes from fans.

Kendrick on a winning streak

The music legend continues to be on a winning streak after the beef with Drake, which birthed diss tracks such as Euphoria, Meet The Grahams, 6:16 in LA, and the Grammy-award winning hit Not Like Us.

Apart from collecting the Record of the Year award for the song produced by DJ Mustard, he also recently won the Album of the Year award for his sixth studio album, GNX.

Lamar was the most nominated, having received 10 nods, but ended up taking home 5. These are for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best collaboration for Luther featuring labelmate SZA, Music Video of the Year for Not Like Us and Video Director of the Year for the hit song with his friend Dave Free.

Accepting the award, Lamar said:

“BET always makes sure that they represent the culture right, and always put me in the midst of the cycle of what we represent, and that’s real, true down-to-earth music that people can feel. So I always give my heart to BET.”

Fans wish Kendrick happy birthday

Here are some of the best birthday wishes from fans:

@camhashoes wished:

"Happy birthday to the greatest rapper of all time."

@RappMaddd stated:

“Ain’t no other king in this rap thing.”

@Investeasy2024 exclaimed:

"It’s a real GOATS BIRTHDAY! Thank you for being an inspiration to many young people and to your community!"

@gothgirl_27 questioned:

"How is he younger than Drake and still has more accomplishments?? Guess it really comes down to talent!"

@SeniorChief79 said:

"His birthday should be celebrated the whole month of June."

@solo_dumdum hailed:

"The greatest emcee of all time."

@SebastianSprin2 praised:

"No bad rep on his name."

@1Olamidee said:

"Happy birthday to one of the greatest rappers in the world."

