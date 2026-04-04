Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Andile Jali has reflected on his time under the management of Rulani Mokwena at Mamelodi Sundowns

The former Bafana Bafana star also shared the issue he had with the South African tactician while both were together at Chloorkop

The 35-year-old also compared his time with Mokwena with his time under the guidance of renowned Mzansi coach Pitso Mosimane

Former South African international Andile Jali has opened up on the fallout he had with former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during their time together with the Pretoria giants.

Andile Jali shares what happened between him and Rulani Mokwena at Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Andile Jali

Source: Instagram

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder, who is reportedly now retired from professional football, explained the tensions that developed between him and the former MC Alger head coach while he was playing for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Following Mokwena’s appointment as head coach in 2022, Jali gradually fell out of favour and spent much of the next campaign on the fringes before departing the club’s Chloorkop base in 2023.

Jali, who recently shared how he spent his first big paycheck he got in football, joined Sundowns in 2018 after leaving Belgian Pro League side K.V. Oostende. He left Masandawana in 2023 for the now-defunct Moroka Swallows, and his last club in the Premier Soccer League was Chippa United.

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Jali on issues with Mokwena at Sundowns

In an interview on Arena Sports Show, Jali admitted he struggled with Mokwena’s leadership style, particularly what he viewed as an attempt to form a personal, almost parental bond.

The former Bafana Bafana star, who has since transformed into a farmer, explained that although they shared good moments, the relationship ultimately broke down because Mokwena tried to take on a fatherly role, something Jali felt was inappropriate given his own responsibilities as a husband and parent.

For the 35-year-old, the environment was strictly professional, and he preferred clear boundaries rather than being told how to live his life.

Jali compares to the time under Mosimane

By contrast, Jali reflected more positively on his time under former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, even though he described that working relationship as unpredictable.

He recalled that Mosimane could be difficult to read, one day overlooking him, the next suddenly restoring him to the starting lineup. While that uncertainty could be challenging, Jali said it kept him sharp and motivated, as he always had to stay ready for selection.

Pitso Mosimane reacts during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United at Loftus Stadium. Photo: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

During Mokwena’s tenure, however, Jali’s limited game time ultimately led to his exit, after which he joined Moroka Swallows. His first encounter against Sundowns quickly grabbed attention when he was sent off for a tackle on Bongani Zungu.

That incident added fuel to an already tense situation, as underlying friction between Jali, his former club, and Mokwena became increasingly evident.

Mokwena hits out at Cardoso

Briefly News also reported that Mokwena slammed Miguel Cardoso after MC Alger lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League.

The South African tactician and the Portuguese mentor had an encounter during their group game at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Source: Briefly News