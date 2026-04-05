Sekhukhune United midfielder Linda Mntambo has praised the talent of Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Jayden Adams, likening his style to that of 2010 FIFA World Cup winner Cesc Fàbregas.

Adams has rediscovered his best form at Sundowns, a resurgence that has earned him a return to the South Africa national football team setup. Mntambo believes the former Stellenbosch FC midfielder should line up alongside Teboho Mokoena at the World Cup, highlighting his exceptional abilities.

“Chemistry in the national team is key. Jayden reads the game exceptionally well — he’s comfortable under pressure, contributes effectively in build-up play, and operates intelligently between the lines as a number eight. He reminds me a lot of Cesc Fàbregas during his Arsenal days,” he told Soccer Laduma.

“He also showed at the international level for Spain that he could adapt across multiple roles — as a six, eight, ten, or even a false nine. With Jayden on the ball, the tempo seems to slow down; he creates time and space for himself in a way others often can’t.”

Cardoso on Bafana's chance at World Cup

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso is confident that the strong representation of his players in the South Africa national football team squad could boost the country’s prospects at the World Cup.

Several Sundowns stars are expected to form the backbone of Hugo Broos’ squad, including goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, defenders Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau, as well as midfielder Teboho Mokoena.

Cardoso believes their exposure to elite competitions such as the FIFA Club World Cup will prepare them mentally to compete confidently on the global stage.

“Small margins can make a big difference. Getting a positive result in the opening game can ease the pressure significantly. It’s vital that the nation backs the team without adding extra burden. The group is challenging, but it’s certainly not beyond us,” he said.

Source: Briefly News