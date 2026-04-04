Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr. has reiterated that top-tier coaching standards are essential at Naturena, following the recent achievement of CAF A Licenses by three members of the club’s technical team.

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Motaung Jr. was commenting on the importance of the prestigious qualifications earned by Rory Minnaar, Jimmy Jambo, and Unathi Mabena, all of whom have successfully completed their CAF A Diplomas.

Minnaar, who works as the goalkeeper coach for the Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy (KCYDA), is now among a select group of just five goalkeeper coaches in the country with this certification.

Jambo, a former Zimbabwe international and ex-Chiefs left-back, currently manages the club’s Under-15 team. Meanwhile, Mabena has taken charge as the inaugural head coach of the newly formed Kaizer Chiefs Ladies side.

The Amakhosi Ladies squad, consisting of 24 players, is preparing to participate in the SAFA Sasol League in Gauteng, with home fixtures scheduled at KwaThema Stadium and the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena.

The club has also extended its congratulations to the trio, who now join other CAF A-qualified coaches within the setup, including Vela Khumalo and Mohammed Bhamjee, both involved in the KCYDA.

“We are incredibly proud of Jimmy, Rory, and Unathi for this achievement. Earning these licenses enables them to operate at the highest levels of international football,” said Motaung Jr.

“This milestone benefits both the club and our players. Football is constantly evolving, and it’s crucial that our coaches stay aligned with modern developments. Our aim is to ensure elite-level coaching across all seven teams at Kaizer Chiefs, not just the senior side.”

He further expressed confidence in the coaching staff, adding: “We believe in their ability to pass on their knowledge and expertise to our youth teams and the women’s side as they compete in the Gauteng Development League, DStv Diski Challenge, and the Sasol League.”

Source: Briefly News