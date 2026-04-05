Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Andile Jali has revealed how Benni McCarthy’s arrival at the club helped unite a squad previously divided along racial lines.

McCarthy joined Pirates in 2011 following a disappointing spell at English Premier League side West Ham and a strained relationship with the South African national team, Bafana Bafana.

At Pirates, he regained his scoring form and played a pivotal role in securing three trophies—the MTN8, Telkom Knockout, and the PSL title in 2012, which remains the Buccaneers’ last league triumph.

Jali praises McCarthy’s leadership

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Off the pitch, McCarthy’s influence went beyond his goals. Jali recalled that the team had been split into two groups—coloured and black players—who rarely mixed despite representing the same club. McCarthy worked to dismantle these divisions.

“Benni McCarthy united Pirates,” Jali said on The Arena Show. “There was a period when the team had cliques, separated by black and coloured players. Benni broke that apart. He made it clear: there is only one Pirates, and it’s all black.”

European experience brought authority

Jali also highlighted that McCarthy’s impressive European career—with stints at Ajax Amsterdam, Celta Vigo, FC Porto, and Blackburn Rovers—helped him earn respect in the dressing room. His voice carried weight, making it easier to bring the squad together and mend old rifts.

“That’s when we began truly functioning as a team,” Jali explained. “We started having lunch together, sitting together—no more coloured players on one side and black players on the other.”

On the field, McCarthy left his mark with 13 goals and six assists in 39 appearances for Pirates, producing numerous decisive moments and cementing his status as a fan favorite.

Source: Briefly News