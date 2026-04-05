Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Denis Vukubi has praised the squad for a notable shift in mindset, which he believes has been key to their improved performances in the last two matches.

After enduring four consecutive losses, Chiefs secured victories against Durban City and Magesi FC, reigniting their hopes of qualifying for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Vukubi is encouraged by the team’s turnaround and feels the players now understand that at this stage of the campaign, consistent results matter more than style of play.

What’s driving the change at Kaizer Chiefs?

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“I think the players have accepted that even without a permanent coach, the work must go on, and they are expected to perform regardless,” Vukubi told KickOff.

“The coaches have begun giving opportunities to the younger players, which is a positive sign. You can sense a psychological shift, and that’s very encouraging.

“Mental preparedness has been solid over the last two games. Take Glody Lilepo from the DRC, for example—he’s been putting in a lot of effort. What’s changed at Chiefs is mindset. Playing beautiful football isn’t the priority anymore; getting results is. This is a big club, so even a draw should be considered a minimal acceptable outcome.”

Fans encouraged to exercise patience

Despite criticism over inconsistent performances this season, Vukubi believes the team is moving in the right direction.

“We need to return to our core style, attacking through the wings, and rely on midfielders capable of splitting defences,” he said. “From an ex-player’s perspective, progress is visible. Something is building here—we just need patience, especially from the supporters.”

Chiefs have a chance to extend their winning streak to three if they defeat Orbit College at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday.

Source: Briefly News