Kaizer Chiefs have made it two wins in a row in the Betway Premiership in recent weeks as they defeated Magesi FC away from home

The Glamour Boys were on a poor run of form in the South African league, but are now building a new momentum in the league

Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef shuffled the Soweto giants' team as they secured the desired three points at the Moses Mabhida Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs continue their recent good run in the Betway Premiership as they defeat Magesi FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

South African youngsters Wandile Duba and Mfundo Vilakasi scored in both halves respectively as the Glamour Boys made it two wins in a row in the league.

Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have both been under pressure of losing their jobs after losing against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday, February 28, 2026, and also being eliminated from other cup competitions.

Kaizer Chiefs defeat Magesi FC

Kaze and Ben Youssef brought back Aden McCarthy, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Pule Mmodi after their victory over Durban City last weekend, while Magesi stuck with the same lineup that played out a 2-2 draw against Chippa United.

Amakhosi were the dominant side in the opening stages of the match, pressing for a quick breakthrough. Glodly Lilepo came close but was stopped by a crucial block inside the area, while Lebohang Maboe’s first-time attempt was kept out by Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze during an energetic opening 15 minutes.

The Soweto giants maintained their attacking intent and eventually found the breakthrough in the 31st minute. Lilepo delivered a cross-field ball to Duba, who beat a defender inside the box before slotting past Chipezeze to register his first league goal of the campaign.

Despite falling behind, Magesi remained disciplined in their strategy, opting to sit deep and rely on counter-attacks. However, Chiefs’ high defensive line effectively cut out any meaningful incursions into their penalty area.

The hosts almost turned things around in the closing five minutes, with Sifiso Luthuli, who joined the club on loan from Orlando Pirates, going close via a header from inside the six-yard box before testing Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma again with a shot from close range.

Ten minutes after the restart, Shabalala connected with a cross from Dillon Solomons, but his effort lacked the power to trouble Chipezeze.

Gaston Sirino squandered a good chance to extend Kaizer Chiefs’ advantage after being set up by Mfundo Vilakazi, dragging his attempt wide of the target.

Vilakazi sealed the victory for Amakhosi in the 84th minute. After initially missing his chance, he reacted quickest to slot a low finish past Chipezeze for a 2-0 lead.

The result leaves Amakhosi in fourth place, just one point adrift of third-placed AmaZulu, who secured a 1-0 win over Polokwane City earlier in the day.

What's next for Kaizer Chiefs?

Kaizer Chiefs moved a place up on the Betway Premiership table with their win against Magesi FC, and would hope to continue the good run of form in their game against Orbit College.

The Glamour Boys will battle Orbit College after the international break. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

Kaizer Chiefs star ruled out with injury

Briefly News also reported that a Kaizer Chiefs star would be out of action for some time as he is recovering from a hamstring strain

The midfielder missed the Glamour Boys' last game in the Betway Premiership, and the club is yet to confirm when he will return to action.

Source: Briefly News