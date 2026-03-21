Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed an injury issue for one of the key players, as their list of players on the sideline increases

The Glamour Boys made the announcement ahead of their Betway Premiership fixture against Magesi FC on Saturday

The Soweto giants won their game against Magesi FC, with over five key players being absent due to injuries

Kaizer Chiefs have been hit with another major setback despite winning their second game in a row in the Betway Premiership this weekend.

The Glamour Boys went into their game against Magesi FC with several key players on the sidelines, and they carved out a 2-0 win at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

The win comes as a relief for Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who are both under pressure of losing their jobs as Kaizer Chiefs' co-coaches due to the club's poor run of form recently in all competitions.

Kwinika ruled out due to injury

Just like the club did on Ethan Chislett ahead of their game against Durban FC, Kaizer Chiefs also released an official statement on their websited ahead of Magesi FC clash confirming that vice-captain Zitha Kwinika would be out of action due to injury.

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Kwinika has been an important member of the Amakhosi squad this season, as he is often paired alongside Aden McCarthy and Inacio Miguel in defence.

“There are three changes to the starting lineup compared to the last match: McCarthy replaces the injured Zitha Kwinika in defence, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo comes in for Siphesihle Ndlovu in midfield, and winger Pule Mmodi is preferred over Ashley Du Preez,” the club announced ahead of the Magesi FC clash.

With Kwinika now on the sidelines due to injury, Bradley Cross is expected to step into the centre-back position when needed, but McCarthy and Miguel are expected to be regulars in Amakhosi's heart of defence in the vice-captain's absence.

Kaizer Chiefs' injury list

Kaizer Chiefs have had numerous players on the sidelines due to injury this season, and it is one of the reasons they've been struggling in the Betway Premiership while also dropping out of the title contenders.

The Glamour Boys confirmed Kwinika had joined their growing list of sidelined players, which already included Rushwin Dortley, Ethan Chislett, Reeve Frosler, George Matlou, and Nkanyiso Shinga.

The player who has been a long absentee is Rushwin Dortley. The South African international has been out of action for Amakhosi for over a year now, and there is no positive news about his return to action.

The Soweto-based club will now focus on their upcoming Betway Premiership fixture against ORBIT College after the international break on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Kaizer Chiefs star ruled out with injury

Briefly News also reported that a Kaizer Chiefs star would be out of action for some time as he is recovering from a hamstring strain

The midfielder missed the Glamour Boys' last game in the Betway Premiership, and the club is yet to confirm when he will return to action.

Source: Briefly News