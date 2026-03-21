Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze hails Amakhosi youngster Wandile Duba after his performance against Magesi FC

The Glamour Boys youngster scored his first goal of the season for Amakhosi having played 11 games so far this campaign

The Burudian tactician is hoping the South African young striker can contribute more goals for Kaizer Chiefs this season

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has commented on Wandile Duba's performance in Amakhosi's 2-0 win over Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Kaze and his fellow manager Khalil Ben Youssef were under serious pressure since losing against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday, February 28, 2026, and also being knocked out of all cup competitions.

The two tacticians have tried to save their jobs with back to back wins against Durban City and Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership.

Kaze hails Duba after win over Magesi

In a post match interview, Kaze expressed his confidence in Duba, believing the striker can continue to develop after netting his first goal of the season against Magesi FC.

The 21-year-old broke the deadlock for Amakhosi in the 32nd minute, and Mfundo Vilakazi later wrapped up the win six minutes from full time after coming on in the second half.

The Burudian tactician praised the Kaizer Chiefs academy graduate for finally opening his scoring account after 11 appearances and a single assist this season.

“Wandile Duba hasn’t had a lot of game time, but scoring this goal will boost his confidence,” Kaze told SuperSport TV.

“It’s encouraging to see players stepping up as we approach the season’s final stretch. We’ll need everyone contributing to finish strongly.”

Duba was influential to Kaizer Chiefs' run in the Nedbank Cup last season, and scored one of the goals that knocked Mamelodi Sundowns out in the semi-finals.

He has failed to replicate last season's performance this campaign with the currently coaches chosing to play Flavio da Silva in the striking position with Pule Mmodi and Glody Lilepo holding the starting shirt on the wings.

What's next for Chiefs and Duba?

Kaizer Chiefs' next game in the Betway Premiership would be an away match against Orbit College after the international break, on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Amakhosi would need a win against Monnapule Saleng's former club for them to keep uo with the momentum of finishing top three this season, and return to the CAF Confederation Cup next campaign.

It's yet to be known if Duba would make the starting line up in their next match against Orbit College, but him getting the nod above other strikers is possible due to his current form.

Kaizer Chiefs star ruled out with injury

Briefly News also reported that a Kaizer Chiefs star would be out of action for some time as he is recovering from a hamstring strain

The midfielder missed the Glamour Boys' last game in the Betway Premiership, and the club is yet to confirm when he will return to action.

Source: Briefly News