Kaizer Chiefs have revealed that popular midfielder Ethan Chislett will miss the Durban City clash due to a hamstring strain.

The 27-year-old had to wait seven months before making his debut for the club, having joined at the start of the season on a free transfer.

Hailing from Durban, Chislett arrived at the Glamour Boys from English side Port Vale at the conclusion of last season.

He finally made his first appearance in the Betway Premiership during Chiefs’ 2-1 loss to Stellenbosch FC and was then in the starting lineup for the 3-0 Soweto Derby defeat against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.

Chislett also featured in Amakhosi’s 1-0 away defeat to Richards Bay but was sidelined for today’s fixture due to injury.

“Ethan Chislett is the latest player to be ruled out, as he is recovering from a hamstring strain,” Chiefs confirmed on their official website.

Despite the setback, the Glamour Boys secured a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Durban City, with Glody Lilepo netting the decisive goal in the 69th minute, moving Chiefs up to fifth place in the Betway Premiership standings.

Amakhosi will next face Magesi FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, 21 March.

Source: Briefly News