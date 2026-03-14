In Christianity, Jesus Christ is worshipped as the redeemer of humanity. On Saturday afternoon at the Orlando Amstel Arena, however, Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou felt his team had encountered a similarly “miraculous” presence in the shape of goalkeeper Ricardo Goss.

Much like a saviour standing between humanity and its destiny, Goss positioned himself between the Buccaneers and the goal, delivering a performance so extraordinary that Ouaddou could only describe it using divine comparisons.

To understand the magnitude of what Ouaddou labelled a ‘Jesus Christ’ display: Goss delivered a stunning goalkeeping performance as Siwelele FC battled to a 1-1 draw with the Soweto heavyweights.

While the Buccaneers were left frustrated after dropping two valuable points in the Betway Premiership title race, the Mamelodi Sundowns loanee was putting on a heroic defensive show. Goss recorded an incredible 11 saves, effectively preventing 2.36 goals from going in based on an expected goals-on-target figure of 3.36.

Beyond his reflex saves, Goss also commanded his defensive area superbly. With 61 touches and four clearances, he operated almost like a sweeper behind the backline, calmly managing wave after wave of pressure to help his side secure a hard-earned point in Soweto.

THE MAN BETWEEN THE POSTS: OUADDOU PRAISES GOSS

As Pirates launched a relentless attack on the Siwelele goal, Goss stood firm as the last line of resistance, repeatedly denying the home side and keeping his team in the contest. His performance was not merely impressive statistically—it proved vital for Siwelele as they attempt to steer clear of the relegation zone and challenge for a top-eight finish.

“First of all, we must credit the goalkeeper because he was clearly the Man of the Match. Today we didn’t face just a goalkeeper — it felt like we were playing against Jesus Christ in goal,” Ouaddou said.

“He stopped everything that came his way. I don’t even know what more my players could have done. They worked hard, created opportunities and had shots on target, but there was simply a wall in front of us. He really saved his team today and delivered an outstanding performance.”

Ouaddou admitted that Pirates’ ongoing struggle to convert chances remains a concern, but he insisted that even perfect execution in front of goal might not have been enough on a day when Goss was in such exceptional form. According to the coach, his team essentially ran into an unstoppable force.

“For us, the toughest part of the game is creating chances, particularly against a team fighting so hard to remain in the top division,” Ouaddou explained.

PIRATES COACH ISSUES WARNING TO THE LEAGUE

Ouaddou also cautioned the rest of the league not to underestimate Siwelele, stressing that their display was no fluke.

“I can assure you that very few teams will manage to beat Siwelele if they keep performing like they did today. If they sustain this level, they will be extremely difficult opponents for anyone,” he said.

Pirates’ control of the match was evident in the numbers, as they unleashed 27 attempts at goal. Despite the sustained pressure, they only found the net once, when Tshepang Moremi scored a crucial equaliser.

Moremi’s strike cancelled out an earlier goal from former Pirates winger Vincent Pule, who came back to haunt his old club by putting Siwelele ahead against the flow of play.

Reflecting on the overall performance, Ouaddou emphasised his team’s dominance in key statistical areas but acknowledged the early defensive lapse that forced Pirates to chase the game.

“In general terms, we controlled the match through possession, chances created, shots on target and expected goals,” Ouaddou concluded. “Unfortunately, we conceded early and had to fight our way back. I’m proud of the character the players showed to equalise, because they gave everything in their attempt to win the game.”

Source: Briefly News