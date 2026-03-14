Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has defended his players after their 1-1 draw with Siwelele at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday, saying he cannot fault a team that “gave everything” on the pitch.

The draw cost Pirates two vital points, with Vincent Pule’s first-half strike cancelled out by Tshepang Moremi, opening the door for Mamelodi Sundowns to extend their lead to two points if they defeat Marumo Gallants on Tuesday.

Despite the result, Ouaddou insisted that the team executed their game plan but were unable to overcome a determined Siwelele side, praising their opponents for their spirited performance.

“We played the way we intended, maintained control, and spent most of the game pressing high in the final third. We created numerous opportunities—the hardest part is generating chances, and we achieved that,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

“One early error allowed the opposition to score, but afterward, we dominated the match. Dominance doesn’t always translate into a win, but I have no complaints—the players delivered a strong performance.

“We anticipated a tough contest against Siwelele, and they deserve credit for earning a point. The boys were committed to winning, and I’m confident that if we continue performing like this until the season’s end, anything is possible. We have to keep believing.”

Ouaddou acknowledged the need for improvement, particularly in converting set-pieces and corners. Pirates had 14 corners to Siwelele’s none, highlighting missed opportunities.

“You’re right—our set-pieces and corners offered clear chances. To achieve our ambitions, we must finish these opportunities. Creating chances is the hardest part in football, and our focus remains on working hard, believing, and trusting our players,” he added.

“They gave their all! I saw them exhausted at the final whistle, which shows their commitment. There’s no criticism from me—just keep working and believing. Football is full of surprises, and we cannot give up.

“We approach every game as if it’s a final. With nine games remaining, much can happen, so we will continue to push forward.”

Source: Briefly News