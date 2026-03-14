Despite enjoying a strong first-leg advantage, Miguel Cardoso has urged his Mamelodi Sundowns squad not to get complacent ahead of the CAF Champions League quarter-final return against Stade Malien.

Masandawana dominated the opening leg on Friday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, securing a 3-0 win that puts them in a favorable position to progress. Nevertheless, Cardoso insists the tie is far from concluded.

Before heading to West Africa for the second leg, Sundowns must first focus on domestic competition, with a midweek Betway Premiership match against Marumo Gallants on the agenda.

Cardoso emphasised that attention must initially be on overcoming Bahlabane Ba Ntwa.

He also warned his players against assuming the Champions League tie is already sealed, citing football’s history of stunning comebacks. The coach highlighted the difficulties of playing on the road.

“People must understand that 3-0 is only a scoreline,” Cardoso remarked post-match.

“Football history shows us that results like this can be overturned. If we go to Bamako without a serious approach, a strong lineup, and the right mindset, we could face major problems because the game there is completely different.

“The pitch will be dry, slowing the game and making it harder to control the ball under pressure. In the first half, you could already see how ruthless they can be—Tashreeq [Matthews], Jaden [Adams], and Tebza [Teboh Mokoena] all went down hard.

“The temperature will be very high, which will naturally slow the rhythm. Playing our preferred style will be a challenge.

“But with the experience and quality of our players, if we approach it properly, we can put in a solid performance and fight for the result. That’s our responsibility.”

Sundowns face Marumo Gallants on Tuesday evening in Tshwane before flying to Mali for the return leg on Wednesday, with the second-leg match scheduled for Friday evening.

Source: Briefly News