Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has released a preliminary squad as South Africa steps up preparations for two international friendly matches against the Panama national football team later this month.

The provisional list will be reduced to a final squad of 23 players in the coming days, which will be the final list of players that will face the North American nation.

This would be the first time Bafana Bafana would be in action after being knocked out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by Cameroon in the Round of 16.

Road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The upcoming fixtures form part of Bafana Bafana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the technical staff aiming to evaluate different player combinations and assess the squad’s depth ahead of the global showpiece in North America.

Broos' side was placed in Group A and would play the opening fixture against one of the co-hosts, Mexico, which is a replica of the opening game of the 2010 edition of the competition hosted by South Africa.

Bafana Bafana are set to meet Panama in twice during the international break in March. The opening match is scheduled for Friday, 27 March 2026 at Moses Mabhida Stadium, while the second fixture will be in Cape Town at the DHL Stadium, on Tuesday, 31 March 2026.

Bafana Bafana squad for Panama friendlies

Broos has highlighted the significance of these friendlies, noting that Panama currently sit 33rd in the world rankings while South Africa occupies 60th place. The encounters are therefore expected to provide a competitive test for the squad.

The Belgian did not include a single player from Kaizer Chiefs, with Mamelodi Sundowns duo, Themba Zwane and Iqraam Rayners, returning to the team, but it's not sure if they would make the final squad list.

Below is the full preliminary squad named by Hugo Broos:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates), Renaldo Leaner (Sekhukhune United), Darren Johnson (AmaZulu FC)

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union – USA), Deano van Rooyen (Orlando Pirates), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City FC), Vuyo Letlapa (Sekhukhune United), Tylon Smith (Queens Park Rangers – England), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khulumani Ndamane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ime Okon (Hannover 96 – Germany), Samukelo Kabini (Molde FK – Norway), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire – USA)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Ndamulelo Maphangule (Polokwane City FC), Mthetheleli Mthiyane (Stellenbosch FC), Luke Le Roux (Portsmouth FC – England), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela – Portugal)

Forwards: Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United FC – USA), Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley FC – England), Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates), Yanela Mbuthuma (Orlando Pirates), Kamogelo Sebelebele (Orlando Pirates), Mohau Nkota (Al Ettifaq FC – Saudi Arabia), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns).

