Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha has been told he is wrong concerning his opinion on South African players considering leaving the Premier Soccer League for a move to Europe.

The Betway Premiership is rated as one of the most attractive football leagues in Africa, alongside the leagues in North Africa.

The Bafana Bafana squad is dominated by players playing their club football in South Africa, and playing the domestic league has paid off for Hugo Broos.

Expert disagrees with Okocha on SA players

Football analyst Michael Afolayan, in a chat with Briefly News, shared his thoughts on what Okocha said about South African players choosing to stay in the Premier Soccer League rather than taking up a new challenge in Europe.

"I disagree with Okocha on this matter, I don't think South African players must leave their domestic league for a move to Europe," he said.

"They have a good league, which also pays well, going to Europe might be a plus in terms of mixing with other top players around the globe, but it's not the yardstick to success or should be a necessity for them.

"I love how most of them stayed back in South Africa, it makes the league more competitive and also attracts other players to the league.

"There are players from South America and other top countries in Africa playing the Premier Soccer League, as it offers what other leagues abroad can."

How PSL is helping Bafana Bafana

Afolayan also shared the reason why Bafana Bafana have been successful under Hugo Broos, with evidence showing in the last two Africa Cup of Nations and also qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"You see another reason why Okocha's view on South African players moving to Europe is flawed can be seen in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers," he added.

"With all our European-based players in the Nigerian squad, we couldn't defeat Bafana Bafana across two legs, and they secured the automatic ticket ahead of us.

"Our best goalkeeper in recent years, in the form of Stanley Nwabali, has been playing PSL for so long before recently terminating his contract with Chippa, he even got a place in the Super Eagles squad while playing in the South African league.

"Daniel Akpeyi and Olisa Ndah are also two examples of players who earned a call-up in the Nigerian national team while playing club football in South Africa."

