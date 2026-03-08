Kaizer Chiefs are struggling under their two coaches, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Youssef, currently, and there have been calls for their sacking

Several football managers have been linked with the Glamour Boys since the departure of Nasreddine Nabi earlier this season

A football analyst during an interview with Brieflyu News highlighted some of the coaches who can turn Amakhosi's season around

Kaizer Chiefs have been advised on the three South African coaches they can consider if they want to save their season amid their ongoing struggles in the Betway Premiership.

Kaizer Chiefs urged to sack Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef amid a poor run of performances.

The Soweto giants are on a losing streak in the Betway Premiership as they have lost their last three games on the bounce. The poor run of form started with a defeat against Stellenbosch FC, then it was followed by a disappointing performance against Orlando Pirates, which saw them lose 3-0 at the FNB Stadium.

The match against Richards Bay FC showed that the Glamour Boys need a change in the coaching department if they still want to achieve great things in the league this season.

Mosimane, other SA coaches for Kaizer Chiefs

Football analyst Uche Anuma sat down with Briefly News to outline three South African coaches who would be suitable for Kaizer Chiefs' coaching role.

The Soweto giants are looking forward to finishing among the top three teams in the Betway Premiership, but they need a quick turnaround to achieve that.

Kaizer Chiefs told to consider Pitso Mosimane as their next coach.

"Pitso Mosimane has always been top on the list of coaches Kaizer Chiefs should consider taking the helm of affairs of their squad, but we don't know if they can meet his demands," he said.

"Pitso is a top coach, and his successes in African football speak for him, and he's currently available for work as he's without a coaching job.

"Another coach who could rescue Chiefs' season is Benni McCarthy, but the issue with that is if the Kenyan Football Association will release him as he's building their men's national team.

"I read earlier this week that he dreams of coaching the Soweto giants in the future. Well, the future is now, and Chiefs should jump on him if he's available.

"The last option is Rulani Mokwena, he is a character that would get the best out of some of the young talents Kaizer Chiefs have in their squad."

Reason Chiefs can consider keeping Kaze, Youssef

Anuma also explained the only reason Chiefs can consider keeping Kaze and Ben Youssef until the end of the season and not sack them.

"Since they've been given the chance to lead the team in the next game against Durban City, then if they win that one and the next three matches, then they might be considered to be on the job until the end of the season," he added.

"They shouldn't make the mistake of going into next season with the two coaches no matter what they achieve this season, and that's if they are not sacked before the end of the campaign."

Motaung Jr speaks on McCarthy, Mosimane's links

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Motaung Jr opened up on the rumours linking Benni McCarthy and Pitso Mosimane to Kaizer Chiefs.

The two South African tacticians are part of the few coaches who have been tipped to take over the coaching role at Naturena

