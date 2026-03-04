Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou has reportedly been sidelined for the rest of the 2025/26 campaign after undergoing knee surgery.

The 27-year-old picked up the injury in Amakhosi’s 2-1 loss to Zamalek SC in the CAF Confederation Cup last month. Subsequent medical evaluations led the club’s doctors to recommend an operation, according to Soccer Laduma.

Matlou had only just recovered from a prior setback and featured in four matches before suffering another blow. With his contract due to run out at the end of June, the latest development raises further questions about his long-term future at Naturena.

Injury Troubles Deepen for Kaizer Chiefs

Matlou’s situation compounds an already concerning injury list at Chiefs, with several key players currently unavailable.

In the build-up to Tuesday’s fixture against Richards Bay FC, experienced defender Miguel Inacio was withdrawn during the warm-up and replaced by Bradley Cross. The late reshuffle unsettled the backline as the Glamour Boys went down 1-0 to the Natal Rich Boys.

“I believe we were a little bit shaky in our defence,” Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze conceded.

“The injury of Miguel during the warm-up and the suspension of Zitha meant we had to reorganise the entire defence. I think that ultimately cost us the game.”

Long-term absentee Rushwin Dortley remains on the recovery path. The 23-year-old centre-back sustained a severe knee injury a year ago and has since been absent for over 40 competitive fixtures.

Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen is another player currently receiving treatment. The 31-year-old is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks, with a potential return pencilled in after the upcoming FIFA international break, as reported by SABC Sport presenter Mazola Molefe.

With the injury list growing at a pivotal point in the season, Amakhosi’s depth and resilience will be under significant scrutiny.

Chiefs are scheduled to return to action on 15 March against Durban City.

