Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has shared his thoughts on the Soweto Giants' poor run of form in all competitions

The Glamour Boys have been struggling in all competitions, with Richards Bay handing them their fourth straight defeat

The comments from the Burudian

Cedric Kaze has reacted to Kaizer Chiefs' poor run of form, which has seen them stumble to their fourth straight defeats in all competitions in the past few weeks.

The Glamour Boys lost to Richards Bay at the uMhlathuze Sports Complex on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, and are also out of all cup competitions this season.

Kaze on Chiefs' bad run of form

Kaze remains confident that the team’s current string of losses is temporary as they continue their pursuit of a turnaround.He also called on his players to stay united and focused on reversing their fortunes.

“Sure, we controlled possession in the first half, but it was largely ineffective as we failed to break lines,” Kaze explained in his post-match interview with SuperSport TV.

“We didn’t really pose a threat in the opponent’s box. I think we had too many players comfortable on the ball and not enough making runs behind the defence.

“In the second half, we tried to address this by bringing in [Glody] Lilepo, [Mduduzi] Shabalala, and [Luke] Baartman.

“Unfortunately, we still conceded a goal. I believe this rough patch will pass. It’s a difficult moment, but we must stick together. We need unity and hard work to get through it.”

Amakhosi will return to league action on Sunday, 15 March, hosting Durban City at home.

Source: Briefly News