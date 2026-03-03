Kaizer Chiefs has suffered a major blow ahead of their must-win Betway Premiership match against Richards Bay on Tuesday evening

The Glamour Boys' co-coaches have already confirmed the unavailability of their club captain, but another player has joined him on the list

The Soweto giants are looking forward to going back to winning ways after losing their last two matches in the league within five days

Kaizer Chiefs have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their Betway Premiership clash against Richards Bay at the uMhlathuze Sports Stadium on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Kaizer Chiefs will be without one of their key players for their Betway Premiership tie against Richards Bay. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Glamour Boys are looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats in the league after losing to Stellenbosch FC and also in the first Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates in the space of five days.

Amakhosi are on a poor run of form, losing four out of their last five games in all competitions, a situation that has put the jobs of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef under serious pressure.

The two coaches started the year on a good note, but their run in February 2026 put them in a position of losing their jobs if they fail to find a quick solution to the ongoing problem with the team.

Kaizer Chiefs suffer defensive blow

Kaizer Chiefs coach Kaze confirmed before the Soweto Derby that Brandon Petersen would be sidelined for a while after undergoing surgery for an undisclosed injury, which means the South African goalkeeper won't be available for the game against Richards Bay.

The Soweto giants have been hit with another major blow as they will also be without stand-in captain Zitha Kwinika for the game against the Natal Rich Boys, as the South African defender is suspended for the tie.

The 32-year-old defender would miss the tie after receiving his fourth yellow card of this campaign during their defeat against the Buccaneers at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika will miss the Betway Premiership clash against Richards Bay. Photo: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Twitter

He was the only Amakhosi player shown a yellow card in the match and would automatically be suspended for one game due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Despite the disruptions, Kwinika has remained a constant presence in the Chiefs' central defence department this campaign. The South African defender has featured in 24 matches across all competitions, including 13 league appearances, and has contributed one goal so far this season.

Defensive issues persist for Kaizer Chiefs

Uncertainty continues to hit Kaizer Chiefs' backline set up, particularly following the injury setback to Inacio Miguel, who was forced off on a stretcher during the Soweto derby.

Amakhosi head to KwaZulu-Natal for a crucial clash, with only Aden McCarthy being the guaranteed starter in the heart of the defence. There's a possibility of Bradley Cross being deployed in the centre-back position, with Bruce Bvuma certain to remain in goal in the absence of club captain Petersen.

Kaizer Chiefs' season is over

Briefly News earlier reported that a football expert explained why Kaizer Chiefs' season is over after losing to Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership.

The Glamour Boys lost the season's first Soweto Derby, which makes it difficult for them to close the point gap between them and the Bucs in the league.

