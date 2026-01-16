Magesi FC are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Orlando Pirates forward Sifiso Luthuli on a temporary deal that would run until the conclusion of the current campaign.

According to information gathered by media outlet, negotiations are progressing positively, with Magesi closing in on securing the 24-year-old on a short-term loan. Luthuli made his senior debut for Pirates in December during their Carling Cup encounter against All Stars.

The striker first caught the eye while featuring for the Buccaneers’ reserve side, where he emerged as one of the most impressive performers in the 2019/20 DStv Diski Challenge season.

His career path has included a stint with Pele Pele in the ABC Motsepe League, followed by a loan spell at Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit Pretoria Callies.

Magesi will be hoping Luthuli can add much-needed firepower to their attack, as they look to steer clear of relegation, having managed just 10 goals in the league so far this season.

Source: Briefly News