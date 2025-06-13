"It's Not a Good Album at All": Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI Misses the Mark
Lil Wayne recently released his 14th studio album, the sixth instalment of his Tha Carter series, and it has been trending since its release.
Tha Carter series has been lauded as one of the most successful music projects in hip-hop history, but its sixth instalment hasn’t lived up to the hype.
Rapper Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI receives harsh ratings
Despite topping charts on several streaming platforms, music lovers and several media outlets have rated the album ‘poor.’
Some have rated it two out of ten, while popular online outlets like Red Media have given it a zero rating.
Social media was abuzz after the NRF Podcast posted Pitchfork’s review on X, formerly Twitter. NRF posted:
"Lil Wayne’s 'THA CARTER VI' receives a score of 2.9/10 by Pitchfork."
“The first problem is that there aren’t any good songs.”
The X post has undoubtedly gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.
@RedMedia_us commented:
"They are so kind. This album should have gotten 0/10. The most whack album I have ever seen."
@WhoopingFeet commented:
"2 good songs out of 20, I would have given it a 1."
@RockStarRocc noted:
"Flex up might be so good it needs to get taken off the album lol."
It seems major music reviewers are being harsher with the sixth instalment. YouTube music reviewer The Needle Drop gave the album a two out of ten.
On the other hand, Billboard’s Kyle Dennis noted that the album was not good. Kyle Dennis noted:
“It’s not a good album at all.”
For an album from a multi-award-winning rapper considered the greatest of his time, it’s disappointing to see the project failing to hit the mark.
Despite the album failing to impress, Lil Wayne featured a string of legends on his album.
Some of the legends include Bono, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Wyclef Jean.
Rumoured reasons behind its failure to hit the mark
Some of the reasons behind its low rating are production pitfalls and AI allegations.
Music lovers feel there was overproduction, noting that ‘too many cooks were in the kitchen for the Carter VI.’
After all, it seems to be true since the new instalment credits nearly 30 different producers. One of the album’s biggest problems is AI allegations.
Rumour mill has it that some AI samples were allegedly used, taking away the album's originality.
Lil Wayne buys a stunning mega-mansion
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lil Wayne bought a mega-mansion near Kylie Jenner's home.
Against the purchase news, several photos of his mega-mansion dropped online, sparking a buzz.
