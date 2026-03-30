On Sunday, 29 March 2026, Liema Pantsi spoke about her relationship with Yolanda Mukondeleli

During a TikTok live session, the musician addressed reports that she had unfollowed her former housemate on Instagram

Some supported Liema after she made a pointed remark directed at Yolanda, while others compared her approach to past Big Brother Mzansi winners

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Liema spoke about her relationship with Yolanda. Image: liyema_pantsi, yolandamukondi_international

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 winner Liema Pantsi has fired shots at former Big Brother Mzansi star turned podcaster Yolanda Mukondeleli.

Liema Pantsi held a question-and-answer live session with her followers on TikTok on Sunday, 29 March 2026, a week after she was crowned the winner of the reality TV show.

Liema finally addressed reports that she had unfollowed her former Big Brother Mzansi S’ya Mosha edition housemate, Yolanda Mukondeleli.

Liema speaks on relationship with Yolanda Mukondeleli

Big Brother Mzansi blogger lifeafterbbmzansi shared a snippet of the musician speaking on her relationship with the podcaster, who was disqualified from Big Brother Mzansi Season 4. The post was captioned:

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“It’s not a must to be friends after all! Life goes on 🥹🤭”

In the snippet, Liema confirmed that she had unfollowed Yolanda Mukondeleli. She said that she had unfollowed the Loud Wednesdays with Yolanda host before she went back into the Big Brother Mzansi house.

“I did unfollow Yolanda. I did. I unfollowed her, actually, a long time ago. Not even recently. I unfollowed her before the house,” Liema said.

Liema Pantsi had a message for Yolanda Mukondeleli.

“She must continue crying blood,” Liema Pantsi said.

Liema then burst into song and sang, “Arise, Oh God, let my enemies be scattered”, before the short clip ended.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts after Liema responds to Yolanda Mukondeleli rift

In the comments, social media users expressed mixed opinions. While some applauded Liema Pantsi for responding, some urged her to follow in the footsteps of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner.

Here are some of the comments:

lostaccount975

“Liyema took Yolanda to Durban July and her own award show for best songwriter of the year, then she cries when the child wins R2M.”

yangah943 recounted:

“Remember, Sweet Guluva won yey that guy was not answering anything engomnye umntu I salute him for that even ppl pushing him he will just day good things ngalomntu tjoo 🙌❤️that was a really winner with enjoying his win in peace.”

its.promethean_ remarked:

“Yolanda was two-faced with how close she was to Liyema. I didn't expect such betrayal from her. Liyema would never do such to her. You people should leave stanship and say the truth.”

liso.bn said:

“Liema reminds me of Ashley Ogle, unfollows and moves on with her life, no time to pretend, Sana. Love it. 🫰🤣🏆🤍”

kelly_m_shivute fired:

“She doesn’t care too. She’s not entitled to love you 😂”

Mzansi reacted after Liema spoke about her relationship with Yolanda Mukondeleli. Image: liyema_pantsi, yolandamukondi_international

Source: Instagram

Thandeka makes explosive claims against BBMzansi production team

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Thandeka made explosive allegations against Big Brother Mzansi's production team following her loss to Liema Pantsi.

Thandeka made the allegations when she appeared on Podcast and Chill on Thursday, 26 March 2026.

Source: Briefly News