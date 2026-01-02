Former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Yolanda Mukondeleli has officially ventured into being a DJ

The content creator and TV star is now a DJ, and she has started taking up gigs at various establishments

Limpopo-born model, Yolanda Mukondeleni, first announced that she was becoming a DJ in December 2025

Things are looking bright for former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Yolanda Mukondeleli, who has launched her career as a DJ.

In December 2025, Limpopo-born model Yolanda Mukondeleli reintroduced herself as a DJ to her 229,000 Instagram followers.

Yolanda embraces new DJ chapter

She has already started taking gigs and making people dance at various gatherings and clubs. Yolanda Mukondeleni has been making a name for herself in the entertainment space, and she is just getting started.

"Let me reintroduce myself. Yolanda Monyai, your DJ," she said, adding a few photos of her wearing headphones.

In another post, she spoke confidently about hustling to prove haters wrong.

“Let your hustle silently annoy those who doubted you. YOLANDA MONYAI YOUR DJ 🤌🏾“

The content creator and TV star received praise from online users, but some people questioned the whole trend of getting into DJing.

Watch Yolanda in action below:

SA responded to Yolanda's new venture under Musa Khawula's post on X:

@sponge2023 said:

"Being a DJ t's just easy ai. In fact, we are cancelling female DJs now."

@teffo_ME shared:

"Fall back career for all South African celebrities is Djying."

@Sisae_Mamkhwebu stated:

"We might be having fewer attendees in the near future cause everyone will be a DJ."

@WPrincess49 noted:

"There is something in SA ,why all the ladies are being DJ's."

@AngelM133197 joked:

"There's something they not telling us about being a DJ."

@Thuthukile29 reacted:

"Everyone is becoming a DJ these days. If they are not becoming a sangoma."

More on Yolanda's ventures

There's more to Yolanda than what meets the eye. In January 2025, she announced an exciting partnership with the international brand, Luc Belair. She had mentioned that this colaboration with Rick Ross was made possible because she made the bold step of pitching to them.

"I’m so passionate about working with this luxury alcohol brand," an excited Yolanda said. "As part of my ongoing digital media strategy, I had been seeking a luxury alcohol brand to collaborate with, and Belaire was at the top of my list. I took the initiative to reach out to the brand via direct message, and I was delighted when they responded and expressed interest in discussing potential collaboration opportunities," she said.

Mith gushes over friend Yolanda

In a previous report from Briefly News, Former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV stars Mishack Mazibuko, known as Mich, has become very close friends with Yolanda Mukondeleli.

Mazibuko took to his Instagram account on Thursday to gush over the model and friend, tugging firmly at heartsrings. Fans of the content creator friends took to Mazibuko's social media posts to celebrate their friendship.

Source: Briefly News