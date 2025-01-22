Former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Yolanda Mukondeleli announced that she is the ambassador for Luc Belaire champagne

Yolanda met up with US rapper Rick Ross when he landed in Cape Town on Monday, 13 January, and they had dinner

Fans congratulated the stunner and congratulated her on her new venture as the brand's ambassador

Yolanda Mukondeleli Stuns As She Announces Luc Belaire Champagne Partnership

Model and reality TV star Yolanda Mukondeleli has added the international brand Luc Belair to her growing list of achievements.

Yolanda inks deal with Rick Ross' champagne deal

Taking to Instagram, the former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Yolanda Mukondeleli revealed that she is the ambassador for Luc Belaire champagne. The brand is largely associated with US rapper Rick Ross.

"Luxury meets sophistication. Champagne is the best way of saying "I love you" in any language—and nothing says it better than Belaire," Yolanda said.

Yolanda and Rick Ross enjoy dinner in Cape Town

The beauty influencer met up with the You The Boss rapper when he touched down in Cape Town on Monday, 13 January. It was unclear what the meaning of their dinner was; however, it turns out they were discussing this exciting partnership.

Yolanda mocks Big Brother's voice

In a previous report from Briefly News, model Yolanda Mukondeleli poked fun at Big Brother Mzansi's new voice, Biggie.

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant said if she was still a contestant and the voice instructed her to leave, she would disobey it. Netizens agree with her, saying the voice lacks authority.

"This new voice of Biggie, had he disqualified me with it, I would have stayed in the house," Yolanda laughed. Mzansi joined in on the fun.

