Former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Yolanda Mukondeleli linked up with US rapper and businessman Rick Ross

The You The Boss hitmaker landed in Cape Town on Monday, 13 January, and they met on the first night of his visit

The two had dinner and shared a cosy snap, which garnered praise from netizens online

Yolanda Mukondeleli met up with US rapper Rick Ross in Cape Town. Image: @yolandamukondi_international on Instagram/ Prince Williams via Getty Images

South African model, reality TV star and content creator Yolanda Mukondeleli met up with rapper Rick Ross during the first day of his visit to Mzansi.

Rick Ross lands in SA

US rapper Rick Ross landed in Cape Town on Monday, January 13, accompanied by his entourage. He documented the Motherland's beautiful scenery and was in awe of its beauty.

Former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Yolanda Mukondeleli had dinner with the You The Boss hitmaker. The two stars had dinner, and they shared a cosy X photo.

Mzansi praises Yolanda and Rick Ross

The beautiful photo of Yolanda and Rick Ross garnered praise from netizens online, who said they look amazing together.

@CindyMthethwa3 gushed:

"You're soo beautiful yoh😍"

@ThuliSaul_ said:

"Honey. Enjoy, I love this."

@MTokologo advised:

"I'm happy he's finally here to meet up with you, Queen. Just grab those $$💰💰 you're not called International for no reason."

@Ndoomieh_Thooli gushed:

"Cakes, my Cakes, please forgive me. The spirit of shipping should free me also, but..mmmm, you guys look cute."

@GiftAbr67478127 replied:

"I am jealous. Adjust small. I am s proud of you, my baby girl."

@MTokologo mentioned:

"Ohh, don't deny us content, please. I miss bragging in this app."

Yolanda mocks Big Brother's voice

In a previous report from Briefly News, model Yolanda Mukondeleli poked fun at Big Brother Mzansi's new voice, Biggie.

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant said if she was still a contestant and the voice instructed her to leave, she would disobey it. Netizens agree with her, saying the voice lacks authority.

"This new voice of Biggie, had he disqualified me with it, I would have stayed in the house," Yolanda laughed. Mzansi joined in on the fun.

