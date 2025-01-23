Big Brother Mzansi housemates Ashley Ogle and Siphesihle "Mshini" Lekwadu reconciled after a heated argument, with a viral video showing them hugging

Ashley faced backlash on social media amid racism allegations and received a strike from Big Brother alongside Bonnie Bee

Fans expressed scepticism about the reconciliation, with many calling it fake and questioning the sincerity of both housemates

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

Big Brother Mzansi housemates Mshini and Ashley Ogle buried the hatchet after their heated exchange that split fans. A video of the stars hugging has gone viral on social media.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ stars Mshini and Ashley Ogle have ended their beef. Image: @mshinilekwadu and @ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

Ashley and Mshini reconcile

Big Brother Mzansi housemates Ashley Ogle and Siphesihle Lekwadu, popularly known as Mshini, have ended their beef after their recent fight. Ashley has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons, including racism accusations.

The star also received a strike from Big Brother, along with Bonnie Bee. A user with the handle @AssistantEbukaa shared a clip of Ashley and Mshini hugging after their heated argument. Watch the viral clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to Ashley and Mshini's reconciliation

Social media users had more questions than answers after the video went viral. Many said one of the housemates was pretending to make peace.

@Sbusisi94069532 said:

"Weeee Ashley must run away pls, I don't trust her."

@arinao_maanda commented:

"It's all FAKE!"

@CordialCo1 commented:

"I don't know if Mshini is pretending or she's genuinely a forgiving person."

@BeckyOnovu88515 added:

"Mishini should get lost."

@Nikkimania2 noted:

"Mshini is a big fat No that girl is two faced."

@Tumi07185043818 wrote:

"I cover Mshini with the blood of Jesus, that coloured girl will start her bs again."

@antisoso_babe said:

"I cover Ashley with the blood of Jesus, that midget girl will start her bs again."

‘Big Brother Mzansi' stars Ashley and Mshini have buried the hatchet. Image: @mshinilekwadu

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi star Kay B receives support from fans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans have showered reality TV star Karabo Mphirime with love. The Big Brother Mzansi star, popularly known as Kay B, recently opened up about a sensitive topic.

Big Brother Mzansi has been topping charts and hogging headlines since its premiere. Fans have been glued to their screens for the hot drama from the show. It is safe to say Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 has lived up to viewers' expectations.

Source: Briefly News