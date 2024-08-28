Which Golden Girl died first? Cast, ages, names and key facts

The Golden Girls is an American sitcom that premiered in 1985. With 180 half-hour episodes and seven seasons, the show revolves around four older women who share a home. The actresses' roles reflect resilience and grace, paired with unique comedy. Sadly, some of the cast members have since passed. Which Golden Girl died first?

The Golden Girls cast Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, Bea Arthur as Dorothy Petrillo Zbornak, Betty White as Rose Nylund, and Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo. Photo: Ron Tom/NBCU

Source: Getty Images

The Golden Girls was created by Susan Harri and stars Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty. The show is regarded as one of the greatest television shows ever and has won numerous awards, including two Primetime Emmys and three Golden Globe Awards. Discover Golden Girls' names, ages and key facts about them here.

Which Golden Girl died first?

The Golden Girls is iconic for its humour and extraordinary leading ladies. The first of the Golden Girls cast to pass away was Estelle Getty, who played Sophia Petrillo on the show. She died on 22 July 2008 at the age of 84. During an interview with NBC Rosie O'Donnell, a good friend of Estelle, described the legendary actress' skills:

Estelle's performance was really honest and fair. Loving, yet biting. Mean spirited yet kind. It was full of humanity. You could see the warmth and the love she had.

Golden Girls cast

Over its seven-season run on the air, The Golden Girls featured stars like Betty White and Bea Arthur and became one of the most progressive television shows of its time. Each of the four stars received an Emmy Award, making it one of only four sitcoms in the award's history to achieve this. Here are more details about The Golden Girls cast.

Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux

Rue McClanahan during Out Magazine Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary at Capitale in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Lawrence Lucier

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Eddi-Rue McClanahan

: Eddi-Rue McClanahan Date of birth : 21 February 1934

: 21 February 1934 Date of death : 3 June 2010

: 3 June 2010 Age at the time of death : 76 years old

: 76 years old Place of birth: Healdton, Oklahoma, United States

Eddi-Rue McClanahan was an American actress, comedienne, author and fashion designer. She was born on 21 February 1934 in Healdton, Oklahoma, United States. Rue McClanahan portrayed Blanche Devereaux in the sitcom television series The Golden Girls and its spin-off The Golden Palace for 8 years and 204 episodes across the two series.

Rue McClanahan is also known for starring in Maude and Mama's Family. In 1987, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in The Golden Girls. McClanahan died of a brain haemorrhage on 3 June 2010, at age 76, at New York Presbyterian Hospital. She was married to Morrow Wilson and had a son called Mark Bish.

Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo

Estelle Getty on the set of The Golden Girls. Photo: Theo Westenberger/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Estelle Scher

: Estelle Scher Date of birt h: 25 July 1923

h: 25 July 1923 Date of death : 22 July 2008

: 22 July 2008 Age at the time of death : 84 years

: 84 years Place of birth: New York City, United States

Estelle Getty was an American actress and comedienne. She was widely known for her role as Sophia Petrillo in The Golden Girls. Her role on the TV sitcom earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

She also appeared in Empty Nest, The Golden Palace, Blossom, Nurses and Mask. She retired from acting in 2001 due to health complications. Estelle Getty succumbed to dementia with Lewy body on 22 July 2008 at the age of 84. Her husband, Arthur Gettleman, died on 24 September 2004. They had two sons named Carl and Barry.

Betty White as Rose Nylund

Betty White during a portrait session on 29 March 2011 at the Museum of Radio and TV in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bob Riha, Jr.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Betty Marion White

: Betty Marion White Date of birth : 17 January 1922

: 17 January 1922 Date of death : 31 December 2021

: 31 December 2021 Age at the time of death: 99 years

99 years Place of birth: Oak Park, Illinois, United States

Betty White was an American actress and comedian. She was born on 17 January 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois, United States. She was cast as Rose Nylund on the NBC sitcom The Golden Girls. With a career spanning over six decades, Betty was known for her notable roles in various notable movies and TV shows such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Hot in Cleveland and The Proposal.

She also produced and appeared in the series Life with Elizabeth. She received numerous accolades, including seven Emmy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Grammy Award. Betty died on 31 December 2021 in her sleep at her home in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles at the age of 99.

Bea Arthur as Dorothy Zbornak

Bea Arthur during Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson - Show at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, United States. Photo: Chris Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Bernice Frankel

: Bernice Frankel Date of birth: 13 May 1922

13 May 1922 Date of death : 25 April 2009

: 25 April 2009 Age at the time of death : 86 years old

: 86 years old Place of birth: New York City, United States

Beatrice Arthur was an American actress, comedian and singer. She was born on 13 May 1922 in New York City, United States. Bea played the character of Dorothy Zbornak in The Golden Girls. Before The Golden Girls, she starred as Maude Findlay in the popular sitcoms All in the Family and Maude.

The late actress received multiple accolades, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 1977 for Maude and 1988 for The Golden Girls. According to U.S. Department of Defense, the actress succumbed to lung cancer on 25 April 2009 at the age of 86.

How old were the Golden Girls?

The Golden Girls' characters brought humour and heart to television screens for seven seasons. While their on-screen personas were known for their wit and charm, the actresses behind the roles were also remarkable for their ages during the show's run.

Bea Arthur : Bea was born on 13 May 1922, making her 63 years old when the show premiered in 1985. She was 70 by the time the series ended in 1992.

: Bea was born on 13 May 1922, making her 63 years old when the show premiered in 1985. She was 70 by the time the series ended in 1992. Betty White : Born on 17 January 1922, Betty White was also 63 when the show began. She was 70 when it concluded.

: Born on 17 January 1922, Betty White was also 63 when the show began. She was 70 when it concluded. Rue McClanahan : Rue was the youngest of the main cast. She was born on 21 February 1934 and was 51 when the show started and 58 when it ended.

: Rue was the youngest of the main cast. She was born on 21 February 1934 and was 51 when the show started and 58 when it ended. Estelle Getty: Estelle was born on 25 July 1923, making her 62 years old at the show's start and 69 by the time the series wrapped up. Despite playing the oldest character, she was younger than Bea Arthur.

Golden Girls ages in the show

In The Golden Girls, the characters' ages were occasionally mentioned or alluded to throughout the series, although they were not always consistent. Here is an overview of their ages from oldest to youngest, according to USA Today:

Sophia Petrillo (80 to 85 years old)

Rose Nylund (55 to 62 years old)

Dorothy Zbornak: (54 to 61 years old)

Blanche Devereaux (53 to 60 years old)

Are any of the golden girls alive?

None of the main cast members of The Golden Girls are alive. The last surviving member, Betty White, passed away on 31 December 2021.

Who was the oldest and youngest Golden Girl?

Among The Golden Girls cast, Betty White and Bea Arthur were the oldest, both born in 1922: Betty White on 17 January 1922 and Bea Arthur on 13 May 1922. Rue McClanahan was the youngest, born on 21 February 1934.

Golden Girls' deaths in order

The Golden Girls cast members passed away in the following order:

Name Date of death Age at the time of death Estelle Getty 22 July 2008 84 Bea Arthur 25 April 2009 86 Rue McClanahan 3 June 2010 76 Betty White 31 December 2021 99

How old was Betty White in Golden Girls?

Betty White was 63 years old when The Golden Girls premiered in 1985. The show ran until 1992, making her 70 years old by the time the series concluded.

Who was actually the oldest Golden Girl?

Sophia Petrillo, played by Estelle Getty, was the oldest Golden Girl on the show. She was 79 years old when the show premiered and was 87 years old in the first episode of The Golden Palace.

Which Golden Girl was born a man?

None of the main cast members of The Golden Girls were born male. All four actresses were born female and identified as such throughout their lives. The idea that any of them were born male is a common misconception, but it is not true.

Why did The Golden Girls get cancelled?

The Golden Girls ended when Bea Arthur decided to leave the series.

How did Golden Girls end?

The series finale concludes with Dorothy marrying, while her mother, Sophia, decides to stay with their housemates, Blanche and Rose.

Which Golden Girl died first? Estelle Getty, who played Sophia Petrillo, was the first Golden Girl to pass away. She died on 22 July 2008 at the age of 84. The main cast included Bea Arthur, Betty White, and Rue McClanahan. The Golden Girls left an enduring legacy, each bringing unique charm to the show.

READ ALSO: My Desire on StarLife series cast, full story, plot summary, episodes, teasers

Briefly.co.za published an article about My Desire on StarLife series. The show was written by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by the Balaji Telefilms production company.

The Indian soapie's original name is Yeh Hai Chahatein, and it airs on StarLife Africa. Discover more about the plot and cast in the post.

Source: Briefly News