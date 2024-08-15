Selling Sunset cast: Meet the stars of Netflix's hit reality show

Selling Sunset is an entertaining and scandalous reality TV series that depicts the lives of high-rolling real estate agents who sell properties in the affluent area of Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. The cast members bring this reality show to life, but who are they? Here, we discuss the members of the Selling Sunset cast.

Selling Sunset is a reality TV series featuring real estate agents selling luxury property on Sunset Boulevard. Photo: Kayla Oaddams and Gisela Schober (modified by author)

Selling Sunset aired on Netflix on March 22, 2019, and immediately captivated audiences through the larger-than-life lifestyles depicted and cast member drama. The most recent season, season seven, aired on November 3, 2023, and did not disappoint fans expecting lavish lifestyles and on-screen drama between the agents.

The cast of Selling Sunset truly brings the show to life, from their cut-throat approach to business to their personal life's ups and downs spilling out on-screen. Who are the individuals who make Selling Sunset what it is today, and who are some of the show's latest features?

Meet the Selling Sunset cast members

There have been countless cast members throughout the reality TV show's various seasons, but who remains on air for the show's latest season? Here is the Selling Sunset cast for season seven:

Jason Oppenheim

Jason Oppenheim is considered one of the USA’s top real estate agents. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Full name: Jason Oppenheim

Jason Oppenheim Date of birth: April 12, 1977

April 12, 1977 Age: 47 years old (2024)

47 years old (2024) Place of birth: Palo Alto, California, USA

Palo Alto, California, USA Profession: Real estate broker and business owner

Real estate broker and business owner Education: University of California, Berkeley

Jason is frequently ranked as one of the USA's top real estate agents, and his role as the president and founder of real estate brokerage The Oppenheim Group has cemented his star status. Jason has a twin brother named Brett. Jason is a part of Mary Fitzgerald's dating history and was linked to cast member Chrishell Stause in 2021, but they have since split.

Brett Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim, pictured with his brother Jason, is also a trained lawyer. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Full name: Brett Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim Date of birth: April 12, 1977

April 12, 1977 Age: 47 years old (2024)

47 years old (2024) Place of birth: Palo Alto, California, USA

Palo Alto, California, USA Profession: Real estate broker and business owner

Real estate broker and business owner Education: University of California, Berkeley and UCLA School of Law

Brett has been a Selling Sunset cast member since season one alongside his twin brother Jason and is the senior vice president of The Oppenheim Group. However, Goodto.com reports that Brett started his own business, Oppenheim Real Estate, separate from The Oppenheim Group. Brett is also a trained attorney and public speaker.

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald was a real estate agent in New York and London before Selling Sunset. Photo:@themarybonnet on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Mary Bonnet (née Fitzgerald)

Mary Bonnet (née Fitzgerald) Date of birth: July 29, 1980

July 29, 1980 Age: 44 years old (2024)

44 years old (2024) Place of birth: Brandon, South Dakota, USA

Brandon, South Dakota, USA Profession: Real estate broker

Real estate broker Education: Ball State University

Mary Fitzgerald is another long-running cast member who has captured fans' hearts since she joined the show in season one. She is listed as vice president and realtor associate at The Oppenheim Group. As one of the top agents on Selling Sunset, Mary is usually put in charge when Brett or Jason is away.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is one of the show’s original cast members. Photo: River Callaway

Full name: Terrina Chrishell Stause

Terrina Chrishell Stause Date of birth: July 21, 1981

July 21, 1981 Age: 43 years old (2024)

43 years old (2024) Place of birth: Draffenville, Kentucky, USA

Draffenville, Kentucky, USA Profession: Real estate broker and former actress

Real estate broker and former actress Education: Murray State University

Joining the original cast in 2019, Chrishell Stause is another Selling Sunset cast member who has become a fan favourite thanks to her humble upbringing and vibrant personality. Before Chrishell was a Selling Sunset cast member, she was an actress, appearing as Amanda Dillon in All My Children and Jordan Ridgeway in Days of Our Lives.

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith has been a part of the series since season two. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Full name: Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith Date of birth: December 12, 1976

December 12, 1976 Age: 47 years old (2024)

47 years old (2024) Place of birth: Vincennes, Indiana, USA

Vincennes, Indiana, USA Profession: Real estate broker and interior designer

Real estate broker and interior designer Education: Indiana State University

Although not an original cast member from season one, Amanda Smith is still a series stalwart. She joined in season two and has dominated the real estate industry since. Amanza is listed as an estate agent and interior designer at The Oppenheim Group, and her love for design gives her a competitive edge.

Emma Hernan

As a single lady, Emma spends money on her favourite brands and beloved dog. Photo: River Callaway

Full name: Emma Hernan

Emma Hernan Date of birth: December 29, 1991

December 29, 1991 Age: 32 years old (2024)

32 years old (2024) Place of birth: Massachusetts, USA

Massachusetts, USA Profession: Real estate broker

Real estate broker Education: University of Rhode Island

Emma Hernan joined the Selling Sunset cast in season four of the series. She quickly made a name for herself as a serious business entrepreneur and real estate agent for The Oppenheim Group. According to the South China Morning Post, Emma is known to spend big on Louis Vuitton and her beloved dog, Benny, also fondly referred to as Mr. Benedict.

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani joined the show in 2022 but had real estate experience beforehand. Photo: Amy Sussman

Full name: Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani Date of birth: January 26, 1993

January 26, 1993 Age: 31 years old (2024)

31 years old (2024) Place of birth: London, England, United Kingdom

London, England, United Kingdom Profession: Real estate broker

Real estate broker Education: University of Birmingham and the University of Dundee

Selling Sunset newbie Chelsea Lazkani joined the reality TV show's fifth season in April 2022, but she was working as a real estate agent before that. Chelsea quickly made a name for herself through her no-nonsense approach to work and daring outfits, which made her stand out.

Nicole Young

Nicole Young (far left), along with Romain Bonnet, Mary Bonnet, and Jason Oppenheim, have all had real estate agent experience. Photo: Lila Seeley

Full name: Nicole Young

Nicole Young Date of birth: December 21, 1984

December 21, 1984 Age: 39 years old (2024)

39 years old (2024) Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Profession: Real estate broker

Real estate broker Education: Baylor University

Although Nicole Young only joined the show in its sixth season in 2022, she has been a real estate agent for The Oppenheim Group since December 2014. Nicole appeared on the show sporadically throughout the years before she became a recurring cast member. She is also known for her ongoing drama with Chrishell Stause.

Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi joined the show in season six. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Full name: Breana Falon Tiesi

Breana Falon Tiesi Date of birth: May 4, 1991

May 4, 1991 Age: 33 years old (2024)

33 years old (2024) Place of birth: California, USA

California, USA Profession: Real estate broker

Real estate broker Education: Agoura High School

Bre Tiesi is one of the latest Selling Sunset girls to join the cast. Unlike Nicole Young, she was not already an employee at The Oppenheim Group or friends with the cast before joining the reality series. Bre was formerly a model and has since created a high-profile clientele list and some drama with the cast.

Why did Brett leave Selling Sunset?

Although Brett is a Selling Sunset cast member, it was mentioned in season three that Brett would be leaving for work-related reasons. Although Brett is still involved in the series, he also focuses on his own company, Oppenheim Real Estate.

Who are actually real estate agents on Selling Sunset?

The burning question, 'Is the Selling Sunset cast real agents?' is often asked online since some cast members had entertainment careers before joining the series. Although some had careers in acting and modelling beforehand, all agents on Selling Sunset are bonafide agents listed on The Oppenheim Group website.

Does the Selling Sunset cast get paid?

The cast does not get paid a fixed salary as real estate agents. Prestige Online highlights that each agent receives a commission based on their sales and appearances on the show.

Who is the richest cast member of Selling Sunset?

Who is the richest on Selling Sunset? It is not known how much each cast member receives for the show. However, according to Distractify, Brett and Jason Oppenheim are the wealthiest individuals on the show, with a net worth of $50 million, respectively.

Selling Sunset season eight has not been confirmed yet. Still, the Selling Sunset cast members continue to dazzle viewers with high-end homes and never-ending on-screen drama.

