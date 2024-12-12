A TikTok user left social media users in stitches after sharing a video of her boyfriend's creative bouquet made entirely of fresh kale leaves

The thoughtful boyfriend surprised his lady with R300 in cash and a heartwarming, handwritten note tucked between the greens

While Mzansi couldn't contain their laughter at this practical approach to romance, many admired the odd bouquet's hidden meaning

A woman posts a video of the unique kale bouquet her boyfriend surprises her with. The video goes viral on TikTok. Images: @shania_nyoni Instagram and @shania_nyoni TikTok Source: Instagram and TikTok

TikToker @shanny.n got the platform buzzing when she shared a heartwarming video of a unique bouquet, letting the world know that this is what happens when you give love a chance.

She displayed her boyfriend's creative gift to her followers with the caption:

"I love him so much❤️"

Watch the video below.

Sweet surprise hidden in greens

The thoughtful gift went beyond being a healthy alternative to flowers. Tucked between the fresh kale leaves, the boyfriend had hidden a handwritten note reading:

"You are the best girlfriend in the world, I love you."

But that's not all; he also stashed R300 within the leafy greens.

Mzansi in tears over healthy bouquet

The vibrant green arrangement immediately caught the attention of social media users, who rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on this nutritious display of affection.

@Welly_Dliwayo pointed out with a laugh:

"What a healthy relationship☺️☺️"

@Mr_Pako advised the girlfriend:

"He cares about your health. Keep him."

@that_chick_ann admitted with laughing emojis:

"Yoh, you know what nhe.. I see the vision and I approve 😂😂"

@Toksik_Keeyz🎹 defended the gift:

"Mara, he's not selfish😩 R300 is a lot 😭"

@Agatha_Hulela joked:

"At least o na le seshabo for next year 😭😭"

@naledi shared her surprise and exclaimed:

"MOROGO?!? 😭"

