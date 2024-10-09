A floral and gifting online company shared a video on TikTok showing a woman receiving eight bouquets

The company also shared that the husband sent the flowers to the woman's workplace to celebrate their eighth anniversary

While people in the video cheered for the lucky woman, online users in the comments swooned over the gesture

A husband surprised his wife with dozens of flowers. Images: @maua_mazuri_luxury_flowe / TikTok, Joanna McCarthy / Getty Images

Showing affection through the love language of giving gifts can be a beautiful way to express your feelings, and it becomes even more special when it comes as a surprise.

In a touching gesture, a husband surprised his wife at her workplace with eight bouquets of roses, and she was met with cheers from those around her.

The flower power of love

A floral and gifting online company, Maua Mazuri, took to its TikTok account (@maua_mazuri_luxury_flowe) and uploaded a video of one of its clients receiving a bunch of roses. However, it wasn't the only one.

The company wrote in the video:

"A husband said eight bunches for their eighth anniversary."

The video showed the woman, possibly an employee at a school, standing next to a car, holding bottles of champagne while the bouquets lie on the vehicle's bonnet.

Cheers from schoolchildren are heard in the background as the woman smiles at the gift she received from her thoughtful spouse.

Maua Mazuri wrote in the post's caption:

"A surprise delivery for the queen. Over 450 roses delivered to Mrs D on her anniversary. We continue to spread love through floral gifting."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves husband's floral gift for his wife

A few social media users headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the man's sweet gesture for his beloved partner.

A curious @rocky25050 wondered:

"Where do you get these kinds of men? This is nice."

@sthemnyandu swooned in the comments:

"Oh, to be loved."

@tkae20200 applauded the man, writing:

"Now, that's what I'm talking about."

Woman shows how she preserved bridal bouquet

In another story, Briefly News reported about local content creator and beauty queen Dr Karishma Ramdev Mouton, who showed how she preserved her bridal flowers.

The young beauty had the flowers pressed and stored in a see-through frame she hung in her room. Many social media users in the video's comment section shared that they loved the unique idea.

