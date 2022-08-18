A lucky woman got a huge bouquet of red roses from a secret admirer and spilt the tea on social media

Twitter user @Ramoraswi__m was taken aback by the sweet gesture and let the man know that she is ready and waiting

Seeing the movie script-worthy moment left many wondering what they had to do in order to get a man like this

Romance clearly isn’t dead. One lucky lady received a huge bouquet of stunning red roses from a man who called himself “the guy in the DMs”.

A lady got a huge bouquet of roses from a secret admirer and had to share it online. Image: Twitter / @Ramoraswi_m

Source: Twitter

It is no secret that hopeless romantics are dying out fast. Gone are the days when men stand outside your window serenading you. However, there clearly are still some who send roses to get women’s attention.

Twitter user @Ramoraswi__m felt like one of those women from a rom-com when she got a huge bouquet of red roses delivered that she was not expecting. While sis is not entirely sure who sent them, she is ready to bae this man up!

“This might be the last flowers I get from “the guy in the DM” cause “from your boyfriend” is taking over✨❤️”

The women of Mzansi reach out to the lucky lady for tips

The fairytale romance had some women wondering what they are doing wrong. Ladies flooded the comment section, sharing the dismal details of their nonexistent love lives.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Takie_M said:

“Sorry ma’am, which Twitter are you using?”

@Leigh_Malatjie said:

“The day I receive flowers? The blind will walk. The deaf will see, and the crippled will hear. ”

@MakeUpS53451415 said:

“My DM is quiet . What am I doing wrong? ”

@Mo163_ said:

