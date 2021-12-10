A lady has revealed how she met her future husband on Instagram after she posted a beautiful photo

Their conversation would bring about a long relationship that started from the man sending "hi" to her inbox

Many people who reacted to their love stories wondered when their long-lasting partners would come

A couple, Ebuka and Ozioma, are on the path to getting married after having an amazing love story. What started out as small talks will be making them husband and wife soon.

reports that when Ebuka saw a beautiful photo of Ozioma on her Instastories, he slid into her DM straightaway to initiate a small talk.

A couple's love story has inspired many people on social media.

Source: Instagram

I just wanted to say "hi"

Speaking with the media, the lady said that after she had responded to his “hi” message, the man went ahead to say that he just really needed to send a message to her.

His message read:

“…well, just needed to say hi to you.”

From there, the man took the lady out on a date. Ozioma revealed that both of them had a strong connection on their first meeting.

From girlfriend to wife

The lady revealed that Ebuka had a strong sense of humour. After several dates, the man summoned the courage to ask her to be his girlfriend.

In December 2020, the man made a surprise proposal where he asked the lady to be his wife. She said:

“I’m grateful to God we met and I am excited to be doing life with him.”

See the Facebook post below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Chinny Gold said:

"Biko somebody’s son ooo. Should slide in my dm Nd say hi. So we can have a love story like dis."

Ademu Blessing said:

"May my own ebuka locate me o."

Julius Umeadi said:

"She is so beautiful. I was thinking she is a doll..congratulations. and more grace."

Nwankwo Adaugo said:

"People that knows what they want will go straight getting it. Congratulations beautiful couple."

Jamila Ibrahim said:

"Can somebody's son send hello to me,so I will reply with hi too, so that the rest will be history too."

Man marries lady who supported his food business on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young man, Adefolarin Daniel Adeboye, on Monday, October 11, took to Facebook to narrate how he met his wife, Janet Ifeoluwa Oyewunmi, in 2016.

The man revealed that it all started when he was starting out to promote his food business on WhatsApp. He sent a broadcast to a group and realised that a few days later, another person reposted the same advert to support him.

How they met

Adefolorin said when he checked the person’s DP, he realised how beautiful the individual was so they got chatting. Soon after, they met and talked.

Source: Briefly.co.za