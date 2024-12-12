Dineo Ranaka shared more details about her failed marriage and what led to its demise

The media personality said her ex-husband's cheating, abuse and disrespect forced her to rethink their relationship

Surprisingly, netizens weren't moved by her words and resorted to bashing Dineo for her, with others saying they wanted her ex's side of the story

Dineo Ranaka says her ex-husband's abuse and disrespect forced her to end their marriage. Images: dineoranaka

Dineo Ranaka shared more details about her failed marriage and the exact reasons that led her to end it.

Why did Dineo Ranaka end her marriage?

The latest guest on the L-Tido Podcast, Dineo Ranaka, went in guns blazing and didn't hold back as she spoke about the intricate details of her life.

Many wouldn't know that Dineo, a very opinionated and strong-willed woman, was once married. However, the honeymoon was cut short, and the couple soon called it quits less than a year later.

The former Kaya FM presenter opened up about what led her to end her marriage, with cheating and abuse being at the forefront:

"Where there is no God, let no woman submit. You submit only to a man who has submitted himself to God. Not a man who's lost and is pretending to be God. I had to call it quits. I got moered also, and he cheated in an unforgivable way."

Dineo also mentioned how her ex would often swear at and disrespect her parents during arguments, which became "grounds for divorce."

Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert shared the clip from the interview:

Here's what Mzansi said about Dineo Ranaka's revelations

Netizens called Dineo out for not taking accountability, saying they wanted her ex's side of the story:

BubbaSparxx6 admitted:

"Honestly, I’d cheat on her too. Nothing as annoying as an arrogant woman."

mzamogalore said:

"I've seen her a few times, I think she's provocative and can drive anyone out of character."

WHOIS2NGO wrote:

"Based on all I've seen about her, I wouldn't believe a lot of the things she says at face value."

MphoMoteka demanded:

"Wai, we need to hear his side."

miyelani_mabasa trolled Dineo:

"Everyone is wrong but her."

SEREIMR bashed Dineo:

"Based on the videos I have seen of her when she is in combat mode, this woman is vile. She mustn't come here and act like she wasn't part of the problem."

