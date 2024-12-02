The South African reality TV star Dineo Ranaka is ready to bring the heat in the kitchen live on TV

The former Kaya 959 presenter has been announced as one of the celebrities who will be going head-to-head on the upcoming MasterChef SA celebrity edition

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Ranaka shared insights about her passion for food and what made her enter the celebrity edition

Dineo Ranaka joined 'MasterChef SA' celebrity edition. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Former South African radio personality Dineo Ranaka is about to bring the heat to the kitchen. She will compete against other celebrities on a new season of MasterChef SA, the celebrity edition.

The former Kaya 959 presenter was announced as one of the celebrities to appear on the MasterChef SA celebrity edition during an exclusive launch in Cape Town on Thursday, 28 November 2024.

Dineo Ranaka talks about her time on MasterChef SA celebrity edition

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News regarding her time on the MasterChef SA celebrity edition, Ranaka said:

"I had the best time of my life on the show, you know; it made me fall back in love with cooking because I started to hate it during my past marriage, and now, having gone back to it, I feel free and happy at the same time, you know showcasing my skills and the food I cook."

Dineo further discussed her background in cooking and how she came from a family of great cooks, which encouraged her to take her cooking further and out of her kitchen.

She said:

"I come from a family of great cooks, and there was no way I wouldn't be a good cook I can't wait for people to see me busy in the kitchen, and it also makes me happy that my kids are enjoying seeing me cooking."

Dineo not interested in radio

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dineo Ranaka shared how she feels about radio and its effects on her health.

The TV personality said being in the radio space makes her sick. Dineo felt as though no radio station could handle her because no radio station deserved her.

Source: Briefly News