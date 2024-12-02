Dineo Ranaka has shared her hair transplant progress, revealing a glimpse of her journey on social media

The media personality's hair transplant has sparked mixed reactions, with some fans criticising the decision and suggesting she should have stuck to wigs or weaves

Critics have also made comments about her personal life, linking her hair loss to her attitude toward men

Dineo Ranaka is being transparent about her new hair transplant journey. The star recently revealed that she underwent a hair transplant procedure.

Dineo Ranaka has shared her hair transplant surgery progress.

Source: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka reveals hair transplant progress

Dineo Ranaka is on a new journey to get her hairline back. The controversial media personality gave fans a glimpse of how her transplant journey is going so far.

A picture of The Ranakas star's progress was shared on X by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The snap shows how much progress that star has already made since getting the hair transplant surgery. The caption read:

"Dineo Ranaka shares day 5 of her her transplant journey."

Fans unimpressed by Dineo Ranaka's hair transplant surgery

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the media personality's hair transplant journey. Many said she should have stuck to wearing weaves and wigs.

@SAHIPHOP2025 said:

"All this hating men and being bitter is too stressful, eventually she was gonna lose all her hair."

@BeardedPriest1 commented:

"When the hair line is gone. It’s gone."

@sirboring_26 added:

"Next thing you gonna hear how she choose each individual hair strand cause she wanted knowledge from others lived experience and how your 12 year marriage and 2 children from the same father is waste of your time."

@Officialawlee noted:

"Am I the only one who don't know what transplant is?"

@MabelaKgomotso wrote:

"That's what happens wen u hate men u will lose ur hair 10 by 10."

@Abraham_Zuma noted:

"She's playing ngeSurgery isidingo singekho, akagunde impandla or wear a weave like always."

@LeoL66008 wrote:

"Why would her hair grow while she is rude to men?"

