The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party maintains that their votes were stolen during the May elections

Party members Nathi Nhleko and Floyd Shivambu claimed that votes were unlawfully given to other parties

South Africans are divided over the statement, with some in support of the party's claims of voter fraud

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has detailed some of the ways in which it believes it was robbed during the elections. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party remain adamant they were robbed during the May elections.

The party initially filed an interdict against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), claiming that the elections were not free and fair.

The party plans to approach the courts again, with party president Jacob Zuma claiming they now have proof of voter fraud.

MK Party believes they were robbed

Following Zuma’s statement, the party’s chair, Nathi Nhleko, and Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu told journalists why they believed they were robbed.

Nhleko noted that in uMsinga, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and GOOD Party received votes. He argued that it was impossible that people from Msinga would vote for the PA.

He added that other parties were given the votes in some areas, so the MK Party did not receive them.

The party won 45.93% of the vote in KwaZulu-Natal, but it fell short of the percentage needed to have an outright majority.

“You can clearly see that those were acts of manipulation in terms of votes, in that they had to be allocated to parties other than MK. The fact of the matter is that we became a threat to everybody,” he said.

Shivambu echoed those statements, claiming that some political parties were given free votes they were not supposed to receive. He added that this was not the work of other political parties but the IEC staff.

“That was not committed by political parties; it was done by those who were mandated to do so: the electoral staff.”

He added that the rest would be revealed when they took the matter to court.

South Africans divided over party’s statement

The latest statement has divided social media, with some supporting it and others criticising it.

@Msigi_Emotion said:

“Nationally anyone can bring an argument against MKP’s allegations, but in KZN, the robbery was just too glaring. I recall that MKP was already at 40% when just over 50% of the votes were counted, and it stayed there until completion. What nonsense was that?”

@Vusi32320462 added:

“It's a fact that in every province, there was vote rigging. It's the ANC and DA who were the beneficiaries of this crime.”

@ZizweNgwabe2015 stated:

“Being in the MKP, you are forced to adopt Zuma's thinking and abandon your thinking and beliefs.”

@kmosebetsi noted Shivambu’s comment:

“This guy was at EFF mos, and they accepted the results. What's this now? Ai, South African politicians😄.”

@_JS_Bond_ said:

“IEC gave MK the opportunity to bring evidence, and MK ran away.”

@lyndkl added:

“Still crying over election results! Boohoo😭.”

@ThatoMolise3 also questioned Shivambu:

“But Floyd Shivambu, you were in the EFF at that time, how do you know this?”

@zuke_fn said:

“We want our votes. There's nothing more infuriating than being forcefully ruled by an illegitimate consortium of criminal organisations masquerading as a government. Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar, you criminals.”

