The South African talented actress Noxolo Dlamini bagged another international role

The Silverton Seige actress announced on social media that she will star in the American film franchise Sniper

The film which has been playing since 1993, premiered its most recent film, on Tuesday, 21 January 2025

Actress Noxolo Dlamini bagged an international gig.

Source: Instagram

South African actress Noxolo Dlamini once again bagged another international top-acting gig.

Noxolo Dlamini to star in American film Sniper

The Silverton Seige lead actor Noxolo Dlamini has made us proud once again as a country as she scored a role in the American film franchise Sniper.

According to Daily Sun, Sniper has been playing since 1993 starring Tom Berenger and Chad Michael Collins and its recent new season which was shot in Mzansi and features Noxolo Dlamini, Vusi Kunene and Arnold Vosloo premiered on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

Speaking about her role as Angel in the action film, Noxolo shared how she had gotten the role in the film.

She said:

"This audition happened beautifully as I was busy filming another international movie, when I was almost done with the previous film, I found out that they wanted a female who was good with stunts and because that is my forte, I went to the casting.

"I had to travel to Cape Town to meet the director of the film. During our meet-up, the director watched my audition and then proceeded to tell me what to do next, she was in tears at the end of the audition, and the next day my agent told me I got the gig, that is how I got the role."

Dlamini further shared how much she loved being on an action set and also how she enjoyed shooting Sniper:

"I love being on a set, more especially I love being on an action set. We had such an amazing cast on the film, including Tom and Chad who have been on the franchise for years."

Actress Noxolo Dlamini starred in the American film, 'Sniper.'

Source: Instagram

