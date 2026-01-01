Fans of Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela Inimba have predicted which Mabandla family member will be killed this season

According to media reports, The Mabandla family will grieve one of their family members, who has died suddenly

The hit isiXhosa TV show recently made headlines when it was renewed for another season

'Inimba' fans predict which family member dies in the car accident. Images: Mzansimagic

Inimba viewers predict that rising star Tshepiso Jeme, who portrays the character of Likamva Mabandla on the isiXhosa telenovela, is leaving the show.

Fans of the show also believe that actress Ayakha Ntunja's character Qhawe will get Likamva's heart in the second season.

While some fans predict that Sisa Hewana's character Hlathi will permit doctors to operate on him without his mother's knowledge.

Social media user @anniemsane shared her prediction about who will die in Inimba on her X account on Wednesday, 31 December 2025.

"Likamva dies in a car crash? #InimbaMzansi," she wrote.

The TVSA Inimba Thursday, 15 January 2026 teaser reveals that a family will lose a family member and prepare for a moment they never imagined facing so soon.

"Accusations fly, and alliances fracture under grief," adds the teaser.

Inimba fans react to the death prediction

@CrossCountryOP said:

"I thought the same thing."

@Miss_Wongi replied:

"And Qhawe gets his heart?"

@y_mangisa commented:

"Hlathi will do it without asking any of the mothers (oMamgwevu)."

@ma_serage responded:

"It should be Yanga."

@rainbowjnb4902 reacted:

"I still believe her heart will come from him, which is what makes it so sad. Yanga feels like she’s just there with no story driving her. Meanwhile, Kamva is doing the Lord’s work, calling out his parents’ outdated ways. He could be such a strong foil to his father if they let that arc grow."

@MBambo7769 wrote:

"I feel like the writers wanna push the whole Bavumile storyline. Because Hlathi loses one son, which will essentially force him to fight for Bavumile."

@KeletsoMoloto_ replied:

"No, don't say that I love his character. He is always reminding his parents that he's not afraid of them."

@Cvvee_ said:

"Yeah, he’s one of the few characters that the audience actually cares about."

@limphoseeiso_ responded:

"What the hell, not Kamva, please. Why not Yanga?"

@OathKatekani wrote:

"And a 'big family secret' will be revealed."

@pschisenga reacted:

"Likamva is necessary to the show; his death will be a huge blow. "

@oratilee_k commented:

"Unfortunately, some characters have to die to keep the plot going."

@pschisenga wrote:

"I mean, he is not that important or less important, but his presence keeps things balanced, if you get what I mean."

@MadondaNonala said:

"I think it's Nonceba who is going to die."

@pschisenga replied:

"It's not her (Nonceba). She was filming the last episodes of season 1, so she is not dying."

@Premilla_n reacted:

"Yanga is literally useless. They could’ve taken her."

'Inimba' fans predict family member who dies in the car accident

