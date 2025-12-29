South Africans erupted with excitement when Makhadzi cosied up to a mystery man in a viral video

The star was seen laughing and giggling with the man, and fans speculated that they were an item

Many people offered varying opinions about this, with some saying they are happy for Makhadzi

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Makhadzi looked smitten by a mystery man. Image: Makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Social media users were certain that Makhadzi found love at the hands of a mystery man.

The singer was seen in a viral video, laughing and sharing jokes with the man, leading fans to conclude that they are in a budding romance.

Is Makhadzi dating a mystery man?

The conversation was first ignited by a user with the handle @AyandaYandiey, who said Makhadzi looked so in love in the video.

"I just saw a video of Makhadzi with some guy, and it looks like she’s in love. I’m really happy for her."

The user then provided proof of what they were saying and shared the video. In it, the Ghanama hitmaker seemed to be showing the man a video on her phone. He then whispered something in her ear, which made her laugh. The man kept speaking to her and leaning very close, which made the dancer blush.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions from social media users:

@mqhelenqabankos joked:

"Lol, I’m happy for the guy too."

@NalediRikh49472 said:

"His name is Blissbouy...Tsonga Artist. They have a song together."

@NgomaneHlavue stated:

"The guy is Blissboy, a Tsonga music artist."

@NathiMahlaba responded:

"Is it true she’s 24 years? Money Heist, season 1, episode 1."

@m_kobene stated:

"She knows her type."

@KaizerBeatZ_ joked:

"It should’ve been me. She looks so happy."

@MzuvukileMR replied:

"I never thought I'd say this, but Makhadzi looks quite hot lately."

@Visiswa_Simbi noticed:

"She really does look happy."

The star rarely opens up about her relationships, leaving fans guessing about who she is dating at the time.

Makhadzi was seen with a mystery man. Image: Makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Just this year, she accused her boyfriend of abuse in a lengthy Facebook post.

"I was beaten like a chicken on Christmas Day. I will tell my story. Just know that my album, #OneWomanStanding, is coming. And it might be my last because they'll kill me the moment I expose them," Makhadzi alleged. "Just say RIP now, because I know I’m revealing a lot, I’m digging my own grave,” she added.

Makhadzi brings out Skomota

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi and Skomota reunited at the One Woman Show at Makhuvha Stadium on Saturday, 20 December 2025. On Sunday, 21 December 2025, a social media user @maetsebane shared a video of the duo performing together.

Several social media users praised Makhadzi for uplifting Skomota and applauded his smooth dancing, while some users raised concerns. The caption praised Makhadzi for giving Skomota a platform. The caption read:

“Makhadzi shared the stage with Skomota at Hamakhuvha Stadium. Remember, she was the first person to actually trust Skomota and gave him a platform on national television, and people criticised her. Look at God now. Thanks for bringing our brother back on stage, Khadzi.”

Source: Briefly News