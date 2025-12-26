South African reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela recently opened up about the heartbreak of being a young widow and the experiences she gained from her marriage

Ratile was responding to Babes Wodumo's post, where she spoke about the healing process since losing her husband, Mampintsha

Fans reacted to Ratile's post, and they offered their honest opinions on her saddening revelation

Former The Mommy Club reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela opened up about how she carries the trauma from her past relationship.

The star was married to the late businessman Lehlogonolo Mabitsela; their divorce was very messy.

Ratile talks heartbreak as young widow

Ratile resonated with Babes Wodumo's emotional post in remembrance of Mampintsha, who passed away three years ago. In the video, the Wololo hitmaker jokingly said that every man cheats.

"A man is a man. No man doesn't cheat; every man does naughty things on the side," she said.

The businesswoman, who has now reverted to her maiden name and goes by Ratile Boitumelo Mabotja, looked back at her own past relationship.

"This is painful, but I hear the hurt behind it. As young widows, we’re shaped by experiences we never asked for. For me, remembrance doesn’t always mean reunion… the “till we meet again” gives me chills, maybe because I'm still traumatised, but I'd never want to meet again with a soul that caused me so much harm, now or ever. May his soul rest, and may you find light again, Momma."

Below are some of the reactions from social media users:

handbagskhween replied:

"I hear you. You know you have my heart always."

tsaki_joy said:

"I fully understand."

takisom reacted:

"The country's love. Sorry, mama. I hope you heal, and live long for your little treasures."

slie_sibisi shared:

"Some people say we are lying when we say we do not want to get married or have kids because of what we’ve already seen outside of it."

lebzee_hermajesty said:

"To us, young widows. Love and light. It never ends, but we move on."

How Ratile told her kids about their dad's passing

In an interview with fellow Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase on her podcast, Life Lately, on 17 November 2025, Ratile opened up about informing her three children about their father's death.

"I remember having to first explain where he is. They could see he's not around, everyone is there except for him, they're told that their dad is no more, and they wanted answers."

"I remember telling Thori and saying, 'Papa is in heaven, we'll meet him in paradise, probably never again in this life,' and he would ask further questions.'"

