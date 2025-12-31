South African singer Rethabile Khumalo recently shared an emotional post on social media

The Umlilo hitmaker revealed that her mother's death still hurts her like the first time and asked people to be patient with her

Many netizens flooded the comment section to console the popular singer as she goes through a tough time

Rethabile Khumalo continues to mourn her mother's death. Image: @rethabile_rsa

Losing a mother is the most painful thing that could happen to a child, and the popular musician Rethabile Khumalo recently had fans heartbroken on her behalf as she shared an emotional post on social media regarding her late mom, Winnie Khumalo.

The Umlilo hitmaker, who recently bagged a cameo on eTV's popular telenovela, Isitha: The Enemy, went on her Instagram page to share with her fans and followers about how she has been feeling since her mother passed on in January 2025.

Khumalo pleaded for people to be patient with her while she goes through this difficult time, having lost the one person who was her pillar of strength on earth and her biggest supporter.

She wrote:

"Please be patient with me. I lost my mom, and it may seem like a long time ago to you, but it's every day for me."

See the post below:

Fans react to Rethabile's emotional post

Shortly after the star shared the emotional post about her late mother on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others who have lost their parents shared that they knew what she was going through. Here's what they had to say below:

Lady Du wrote:

"Yho, I feel the same, lost my dad in April, I feel like I died myself."

iloveoratile commented:

"Oh baby, Phephisa🥺🤍 … lost my mom in 2011, but my world still feels empty, a part of me literally died. So be patient with yourself, my love. Still very, very fresh. May God heal you and carry you through it all."

slindilemapumulo said:

"Lost mine 25 February 2025... It's pain no one could ever imagine or understand unless you've lost a loving mother."

ntuli688 mentioned:

"Grief has no timeframe, Sisi, grieve for as long as you want."

iammrcroc responded:

"Take all the time you need. Losing someone is not easy; losing a mom is not a pain that anyone who has not experienced it at a young age will ever understand. Prayers for your healing."

mpumi_somandla replied:

"Take your time sisi. There is no manual or time limit when dealing with grief."

bongisilinda_za mentioned:

"Take all the time you need to heal Retha, I can never imagine the pain you’re going through."

thandolwethu_n stated:

"It's been 2 years since I lost mine. The world will rush you 😢 it's a lonely journey and a world without a compass, without a mother."

Rethabile Khumalo visits her mom's grave

In more Rethabile Khumalo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer visiting her mom Winnie Khumalo's grave. South Africans comforted the talented singer on social media when she shared a photo of herself leaning on her mom's tombstone:

mrlechesa wrote:

"She should be missing her mom. Winnie used to take her daughter Rethabile everywhere she went. She worked hard to secure the record deals she has. Rip Winnie Khumalo."

