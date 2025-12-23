South African singer Rethabile Khumalo recently made her debut on eTV's telenovela, Isitha: The Enemy

The late Winnie Khumalo's daughter shared a trailer of the episode where we see her cameo on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Rethabile celebrating her cameo

Mzansi's award-winning singer, Rethabile Khumalo, had something exciting to celebrate with her fans and followers on social media.

On Monday, 22 December 2025, the Umlilo hitmaker revealed on her Instagram page that she had made her debut on eTV's popular telenovela, Isitha: The Enemy. The late Winnie Khumalo's daughter posted a trailer where her cameo shows up on social media and captioned it:

"A moment to cherish on ukukhulu kwaRethabile Khumalo brand…sweat it and reap it 🙌🏻 Mom, I hope you’re watching."

Watch the trailer below:

SA reacts to Rethabile's cameo

Shortly after the star excitedly shared the news about her cameo on Isitha: The Enemy on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

skaicole_ said:

"Wow, that's nice, well done Rethabile."

royal_divine wrote:

"I'm super proud of you, girl."

Shobs Ndimande commented:

"She’s watching all over, keep on shining girl."

Ngingu Zanele Sompisi Ntuli responded:

"Okay, clock it, when will it play on TV? mntase, so we can watch."

Rethabile speaks about her late mom's illness and death

While the star celebrated her first cameo on a telenovela in January 2025, two weeks after her mother, the legendary singer Winnie Khumalo, passed away, she opened up about how her mom had been sick the whole time in 2024, before she died.

She said they even started discussing what to do when her mother died, Fakaza News reported.

"The whole of last year was tough. My mom was sick almost all the time, and even though she would recover, it was hard. We even had conversations about what to do if she passed away. I kept telling her she wasn’t going anywhere, but it happened. She’s gone. It’s tough."

The Umlilo singer also gave her mother her flowers for teaching her how to deal with certain situations. She said, although she wishes she could bring her back, she also knows her mom would want her to be strong. Rethabile also revealed that her mother taught her how to navigate the music industry, negotiate and handle contracts.

Rethabile Khumalo visits her mom's grave

In more Rethabile Khumalo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer visiting her mom Winnie Khumalo's grave. South Africans comforted the talented singer on social media when she shared a photo of herself leaning on her mom's tombstone:

mrlechesa wrote:

"She should be missing her mom. Winnie used to take her daughter Rethabile everywhere she went. She worked hard to secure the record deals she has. Rip Winnie Khumalo."

