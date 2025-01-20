Rethabile Khumalo has spoken about her mother’s death, revealing that the legendary singer was frequently ill last year, and they had difficult conversations about her passing

Winnie Khumalo, who passed away two weeks ago after a short illness, was remembered by her daughter for her strength and invaluable life lessons

Rethabile expressed gratitude for her mother's guidance on navigating the music industry, negotiating contracts, and staying humble as an artist

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Late singer Winnie Khumalo's daughter Rethabile Khumalo has finally spoken about her mother's death and legacy. The 28-year-old singer also appreciated her mom teaching her the music business.

Rethabile Khumalo broke her silence on her mother's illness and death. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Rethabile Khumalo remembers her mother, Winnie

It's been two weeks since legendary Kwaito and Afropop singer, actor and television personality Winnie Khumalo's untimely death. The star reportedly passed away after a short illness.

Speaking about her mother's death, Rethabile Khumalo said the late star was sick almost all the time last year. She said they even started discussing what to do when her mother died, Fakaza News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"The whole of last year was tough. My mom was sick almost all the time, and even though she would recover, it was hard. We even had conversations about what to do if she passed away. I kept telling her she wasn’t going anywhere, but it happened. She’s gone. It’s tough."

Rethabile Khumalo appreciates her mom for teaching her about life

The Umlilo singer also gave her mother her flowers for teaching her how to deal with certain situations. She said although she wishes she could bring her back, she also knows her mom would want her to be strong.

Rethabile also revealed that her mother taught her how to navigate the music industry, negotiate contracts and handle contracts. She added:

"My mom taught me to stay humble and navigate the music industry wisely. She showed me how to handle contracts, deal with promoters, and protect myself as an artist. She was my walking dictionary, and I’m forever grateful for everything she taught me."

Rethabile Khumalo spoke about her mother's death and legacy. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rethabile throws subtle shade at relatives following her mother's death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Winnie Khumalo's lookalike daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, left social media users with more questions than answers with her cryptic post.

It looks like Rethabile Khumalo is addressing some family drama with a throwback video of her late mother. The singer has been mourning her legendary mother, who passed away last week aged 51.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News